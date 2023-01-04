Public Policy
Corporate tax codes in any country should incentivize investment in the economy and job creation.
We support and lobby for U.S. federal policies that make intellectual property violations crimes with meaningful penalties, and for law enforcement to have resources to appropriately prosecute these crimes.
All people should have access to housing they can afford; the private and public sectors can work together to address this challenge.
We support and lobby for immigration reform, including a legal pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and reforms to the green card and high-skilled visa programs.
Human-induced climate change is real and serious, and action is needed from the public and private sectors.
We support transportation policies across our networks that allow our customers to receive products and services efficiently and in a sustainable manner.
