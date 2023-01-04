Back to Amazon
Who We Are

Public Policy

    Corporate Taxes

    Corporate tax codes in any country should incentivize investment in the economy and job creation.
    Counterfeits

    We support and lobby for U.S. federal policies that make intellectual property violations crimes with meaningful penalties, and for law enforcement to have resources to appropriately prosecute these crimes.
    Housing Equity

    All people should have access to housing they can afford; the private and public sectors can work together to address this challenge.
    Immigration

    We support and lobby for immigration reform, including a legal pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and reforms to the green card and high-skilled visa programs.
    Privacy

    We support U.S. strong federal privacy legislation; in the absence of congressional action, we support well-crafted state laws that protect consumers' privacy, while continuing to allow for innovation.
    Sustainability

    Human-induced climate change is real and serious, and action is needed from the public and private sectors.
    Transportation

    We support transportation policies across our networks that allow our customers to receive products and services efficiently and in a sustainable manner.
    Workforce

    We believe in providing equitable access to employment and have advocated for a higher federal minimum wage and cannabis reform, among other workplace initiatives.
More from Amazon
