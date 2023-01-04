Our position



We have built privacy into our services from the ground up, and we never sell our customers' personal data. Many core features of the customer experience at Amazon depend on us using data responsibly and transparently. Our customer-centric approach has led us to follow privacy-by-design principles since our founding. We disclose in our privacy notice the types of data we collect and the limited circumstances in which we share customer data with third parties.



We support U.S. federal privacy legislation that requires transparency, access to one's own personal information, and the ability to delete personal information, and prohibits the sale of personal data without consent. In the absence of congressional action, we support well-crafted state laws that protect consumers' privacy, while continuing to allow for innovation.