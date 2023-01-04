Privacy
We support U.S. strong federal privacy legislation; in the absence of congressional action, we support well-crafted state laws that protect consumers' privacy, while continuing to allow for innovation.
Our position
We have built privacy into our services from the ground up, and we never sell our customers' personal data. Many core features of the customer experience at Amazon depend on us using data responsibly and transparently. Our customer-centric approach has led us to follow privacy-by-design principles since our founding. We disclose in our privacy notice the types of data we collect and the limited circumstances in which we share customer data with third parties.
We support U.S. federal privacy legislation that requires transparency, access to one's own personal information, and the ability to delete personal information, and prohibits the sale of personal data without consent. In the absence of congressional action, we support well-crafted state laws that protect consumers' privacy, while continuing to allow for innovation.
We have built privacy into our services from the ground up, and we never sell our customers' personal data. Many core features of the customer experience at Amazon depend on us using data responsibly and transparently. Our customer-centric approach has led us to follow privacy-by-design principles since our founding. We disclose in our privacy notice the types of data we collect and the limited circumstances in which we share customer data with third parties.
We support U.S. federal privacy legislation that requires transparency, access to one's own personal information, and the ability to delete personal information, and prohibits the sale of personal data without consent. In the absence of congressional action, we support well-crafted state laws that protect consumers' privacy, while continuing to allow for innovation.
Learn more about our commitment to protecting customer privacy
-
Caring about our customers means we care about data privacy.
-
Amazon designs Alexa and Echo devices with multiple layers of privacy and security—from built-in protections to controls and features you can see, hear, and touch.
-
Meet some of the Amazon employees working to keep your information safe.
This Amazon Devices engineer is leading customer privacy efforts
Aleatha Parker-Wood is a principal privacy engineer for Amazon Devices—the organization behind Fire TV, Halo, and Echo, among other innovative devices.