Amazon believes the U.S. should welcome the best and the brightest talent from around the world. It's imperative for our country's competitiveness. Amazon has hundreds of thousands of employees in the U.S. from all backgrounds who are dedicated to inventing on behalf of and serving our customers.We support our refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant population through our, which provides new immigration resources and support, because we recognize the challenges they face in the U.S. We support and lobby for immigration reform, including a legal pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and reforms to the green card and high-skilled visa programs.