Immigration
We support and lobby for immigration reform, including a legal pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and reforms to the green card and high-skilled visa programs.
Our position
Amazon believes the U.S. should welcome the best and the brightest talent from around the world. It's imperative for our country's competitiveness. Amazon has hundreds of thousands of employees in the U.S. from all backgrounds who are dedicated to inventing on behalf of and serving our customers.
We support our refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant population through our Welcome Door program, which provides new immigration resources and support, because we recognize the challenges they face in the U.S. We support and lobby for immigration reform, including a legal pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and reforms to the green card and high-skilled visa programs.
Amazon believes the U.S. should welcome the best and the brightest talent from around the world. It's imperative for our country's competitiveness. Amazon has hundreds of thousands of employees in the U.S. from all backgrounds who are dedicated to inventing on behalf of and serving our customers.
We support our refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant population through our Welcome Door program, which provides new immigration resources and support, because we recognize the challenges they face in the U.S. We support and lobby for immigration reform, including a legal pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and reforms to the green card and high-skilled visa programs.
Learn more about our commitment to immigrants
-
As we Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer, Amazon created the Welcome Door program—a new initiative to provide current refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant employees in the U.S. with additional resources, support, and reimbursement for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs).
-
We applaud the U.S. government for meeting its green card allotment, but our work on behalf of our employees is not over.
-
Amazon continues to look for ways to attract and support employees from around the world and advocate for the rights of immigrants and commonsense immigration reform.