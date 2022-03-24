Amazon Welcome Door program
As we Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer, Amazon created the Welcome Door program--a new initiative to provide current refugee and humanitarian-based immigrant employees in the U.S. with additional resources, support, and reimbursement for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs).
Amazon believes that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success.
The program will launch in the U.S. in April and will expand to additional countries by the end of the year. Through the Welcome Door program, Amazon’s humanitarian-based immigrant employees will have access to several benefits and tools, including:
- Reimbursement for EAD renewal fees, which on average cost approximately $500 every other year
- Citizenship Assistance Portal that fully supports U.S. citizenship applications
for eligible employees
- Ongoing communications that highlight policy changes that might impact an employee's immigration status
- Free legal resources to help navigate immigration-related questions and the ability to connect with immigration experts
- Skills-training opportunities, including free college tuition and English as a second language (ESL) proficiency through Amazon's Career Choice program
- Customized mentorship to assist employees with career development