The program will launch in the U.S. in April and will expand to additional countries by the end of the year. Through the Welcome Door program, Amazon’s humanitarian-based immigrant employees will have access to several benefits and tools, including:

Reimbursement for EAD renewal fees, which on average cost approximately $500 every other year

Citizenship Assistance Portal that fully supports U.S. citizenship applications

for eligible employees

Ongoing communications that highlight policy changes that might impact an employee's immigration status

Free legal resources to help navigate immigration-related questions and the ability to connect with immigration experts

Skills-training opportunities, including free college tuition and English as a second language (ESL) proficiency through Amazon's Career Choice program