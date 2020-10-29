Job Creation
In the past decade, Amazon has created more jobs than any other U.S. company. We are pleased to play a role in driving prosperity across the country. We continue to be excited by the potential to invest, invent, and create jobs—today and in the future—that help individuals, families, and neighbors thrive.
Creating high-quality jobs is fundamental to delighting our customers.
From employees in our HQs to our fulfillment centers, we’re always looking for passionate, customer-obsessed people to help us innovate. We are now the second largest private employer in the U.S., and the fastest-growing. Over the past decade, no other U.S.-based company created more jobs than Amazon, and we continue to hire.
Small-town company makes Amazon shipping labels stick
Helping Amazon deliver to customers is big business for CTM Labeling Systems.
My family wants to be here, not only because the pay went up, but because I told them it’s a good place to work. I've never loved a job more than this.
Dee, Amazon employee
Cutting-edge opportunity, delivered
How a part-time job at an Amazon warehouse led to a full-time career in robotics.