Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2020 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Search
Subscribe

Job Creation

In the past decade, Amazon has created more jobs than any other U.S. company. We are pleased to play a role in driving prosperity across the country. We continue to be excited by the potential to invest, invent, and create jobs—today and in the future—that help individuals, families, and neighbors thrive.

Creating high-quality jobs is fundamental to delighting our customers.

From employees in our HQs to our fulfillment centers, we’re always looking for passionate, customer-obsessed people to help us innovate. We are now the second largest private employer in the U.S., and the fastest-growing. Over the past decade, no other U.S.-based company created more jobs than Amazon, and we continue to hire.
Sparks fly as a a welder works on a metal structure.
Job creation and investment

Small-town company makes Amazon shipping labels stick

Helping Amazon deliver to customers is big business for CTM Labeling Systems.
My family wants to be here, not only because the pay went up, but because I told them it’s a good place to work. I've never loved a job more than this.
Dee, An Amazon Fulfillment Center Associate smiles for the camera next to his workstation
Dee, Amazon employee
Photo by JORDAN STEAD

Woman on a tablet wearing a vest in a warehouse
Operations

Cutting-edge opportunity, delivered

How a part-time job at an Amazon warehouse led to a full-time career in robotics.
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us