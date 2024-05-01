Amazon Mexico is part of a highly competitive market with numerous successful retailers. As shoppers know, consumers can buy the same product at any number of different retailers that compete vigorously with each other, including brick-and-mortar stores, online stores, and models like buy-online-pick-up-in-store, to name a few. In Mexico, 88% of retail happens in brick-and-mortar stores and all sales on Amazon accounts for just 1.5% of retail sales. We are constantly innovating to maintain customer trust and offer the best retail experience because we recognize that we are one of many choices for consumers and third-party sellers, including Mercado Libre, Liverpool, Coppel, Walmart, Elektra, Soriana, and Chedraui. This multitude of options leads to better prices for customers and a variety of channels for sellers to sell their products. In fact,

a 2022 Colegio de Mexico report found that Amazon’s entry lowered prices in Mexico

by up to 28%, noting that “each time a product started selling through the Amazon store, brick-and-mortar prices of that product decreased.” This underscores just one of the ways that online and physical stores compete vigorously with one another to the great benefit of all Mexican consumers.