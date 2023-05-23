More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store are from independent sellers—and almost all of those are small and medium-sized businesses. The small businesses selling and thriving in Amazon’s store are at the heart of their local communities, and they include many women-owned, Black-owned, and military family-owned businesses as well as artisans who create handcrafted goods.

Amazon has released its annual U.S. Small Business Empowerment Report, which offers insights into how we helped independent sellers increase product sales and create jobs in 2022. According to the report, independent sellers sold more products year over year in Amazon’s store and continued to broaden their customer reach beyond the U.S. through international export sales.

View and download the full report.

The results signify the powerful partnership between small and medium-sized businesses and Amazon, as well as the resiliency of entrepreneurs as they continue to successfully navigate and thrive in a challenging economic climate. Here are eight top takeaways from this year’s report.

1. Independent sellers sold more than 4.1 billion products.

Amazon’s Small Business Empowerment Report shows that, in 2022, independent sellers in the U.S. grew sales to more than 4.1 billion products—an average of 7,800 products sold every minute in Amazon’s store.

2. Brand owners grew sales over 20% year-over-year in Amazon’s store.

Amazon offers a wide range of new and improved tools, programs, and services to help independent sellers get to the next level and grow their brands.

3. Independent sellers in rural areas grew sales by 40% year over year.

Independent sellers in rural areas, including parts of Rhode Island, Illinois, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Louisiana, collectively achieved more than 40% year-over-year sales growth in Amazon’s store, demonstrating the opportunity Amazon unlocks for small businesses across the country.

4. Amazon independent sellers created an estimated 1.5 million U.S.-based jobs.

Selling in Amazon’s store has enabled independent sellers to create an estimated 1.5 million jobs in the U.S., including those that are responsible for managing, operating, and supporting their efforts to sell through Amazon’s store, which continued to fuel economic opportunities in local communities around the country.

5. Customers love health and personal care products.

The five most shopped categories from U.S. independent sellers in Amazon’s store are 1) Health & Personal Care, 2) Home, 3) Beauty, 4) Grocery, and 5) Apparel.

6. California had the most independent sellers in 2022.

California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Texas were the five states with the most independent sellers in Amazon’s store in 2022.

7. Wyoming had the most independent sellers per capita.

Wyoming, Delaware, Florida, Utah, and New Jersey had the most independent sellers per capita in Amazon’s store.

8. Alaska had the fastest-growing number of independent sellers.

The five states or district with the fastest-growing independent sellers in Amazon’s store were Alaska, Washington, D.C., Mississippi, Maine, and Wyoming.

Amazon invests billions of dollars annually to provide entrepreneurs with a constantly improving set of tools and resources to help them gain access to capital, quickly launch in our store, and build their brands. Amazon is committed to the success of small businesses, and we are excited to continue innovating to help small businesses grow into thriving success stories.

