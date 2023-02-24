As part of our ongoing commitment to small business success, we’re introducing an expanded Amazon Small Business Academy (ASBA) that includes a suite of free, interactive resources to help support entrepreneurs from concept to launch and beyond. ASBA offers access to foundational business education and industry experts that will help aspiring and current small business owners accelerate their success in launching a digital business.

The new ASBA experience features three self-service educational tracks—Start, Build, and Launch—for a customizable experience based on where entrepreneurs are in their business journey.

The new curriculum addresses both the business fundamentals and soft skills small business owners need to build self-reliance, confidence, and perseverance. The program was designed in partnership with the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO), the premier entrepreneurship network with over 250 chapters on university campuses across the globe. In addition to informing ASBA’s curriculum, CEO's bench of experts—including professors and small business owners in residence—will participate in live weekly “office hours” as a supplement to educational webinars and on-demand learning.

“Starting a business is a leap of faith and can seem overwhelming at times. We built Amazon Small Business Academy to be the go-to resource for early-stage entrepreneurs to succeed in building a solid online business foundation,” said Danyel Surrency Jones, director and head of Amazon’s Small Business Academy. “Whether you want to take the first step in starting your business or turn your side hustle into your full-time job, Amazon Small Business Academy is designed to help take your business to the next stage, at your pace.”

In addition to the educational curriculum, entrepreneurs and small business owners can learn through audio content via the This is Small Business podcast, where each episode unpacks key business decisions in a small business owner’s journey to success. Live engagement opportunities are also available with our new virtual event series called Founders Table, which explores different topics from the unique perspectives of business experts and small business owners. The series includes fireside chats, case studies, and other offerings. The premiere Founders Table event on February 9 featured Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor and co-founder of Ladies Who Launch, and Michelle Pusateri, founder of Nana Joes Granola. During the inaugural Founders Table event, which can be viewed here, Friar and Pusateri dove into the timely topic of “navigating your small business in economic uncertainty.”

Along with Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO), we are proud to partner with organizations that share our mission to empower entrepreneurs, including Ladies Who Launch, D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), Hello Alice, and the SCORE Foundation through the SCORE Greater Chesapeake & Potomac District.

Nearly 60% of products sold in Amazon’s store come from selling partners—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—and we will continue to invest in resources to give entrepreneurs and small business owners access to guidance and information to help them succeed.

Learn more about the Amazon Small Business Academy.