The top 6 tips we learned on Season Two of Amazon’s ‘This is Small Business’ podcast

Andrea Marquez, host and producer of This is Small Business.



On February 7,, a podcast that spotlights small business owners and the unique challenges they’ve overcome on their journeys to success, is back for its second season. Timed to the “Big Game,” the first episode features former NFL player and CEO of, Justin Forsett, who discusses three ways to set up your small business.Season Two is bringing more episodes and new listening options, including shorter 10-to-15-minute episodes (or “minisodes”) for listeners who have limited time to listen to podcasts. We’re also now giving listeners an opportunity to participate by leaving theteam ato share their questions or feedback, with a chance to be featured on an episode.“We were blown away by listeners’ response to Season One of, and we’re excited to continue producing valuable content that helps current and future entrepreneurs take their business ideas to the next level,” said Andrea Marquez, host and producer of. “In addition to the amazing Amazon seller stories and industry experts who share their advice, one of my favorite things from Season One was receiving listener comments and emails with topic suggestions, or telling us how much they loved the show and how valuable it was for them, since they were starting their own small business.”This season,has responded to those listeners’ requests by covering more topics that help entrepreneurs start, build, and grow their small businesses, with tips and insights from small business owners like Detara Williams from, who, along with the former CEO of Wattpad, Allen Lau, covers different ways to fund your small business; and Renee Manzari from, who talks about setting and achieving goals with Christina Wallace from the Harvard Business School.Here's a sneak peek at some of the most powerful tips small business owners share with us onthis season: