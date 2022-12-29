As we close out another holiday shopping season, we are celebrating the entrepreneurs and small businesses who delighted Amazon customers around the world with their vast selection of unique products and millions of incredible deals. This holiday season, customers purchased more items than ever before from Amazon's selling partners—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

“I want to acknowledge that while this has been a challenging year, I appreciate how our selling partners have delivered for customers while navigating this uncertain economic climate,” said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services. “We recognize there are many ways for entrepreneurs to reach customers and grow their brand, and we are grateful that a growing number of amazing small businesses continue to choose our store. We remain committed to their success, and will continue innovating to build the tools and services that help their businesses thrive and provide customers with a truly exceptional shopping experience.”

Products from third-party sellers represent almost 60% of the units sold in our store. Amazon's selling partners bring products from Black-, military family-, and woman-owned businesses, as well as handcrafted goods made by artisans, to customers. This holiday season, Amazon customers purchased nearly half a billion items from small businesses in the U.S. alone. Trending small business categories included Home, Beauty, Kitchen, Toys, and Apparel.

Learn more from entrepreneurs and small businesses about what a successful holiday season selling in Amazon’s store can look like:

Mother’s Shea

“This holiday season with Amazon surpassed our expectations. As a small, Black-owned, family business, we depend on high-traffic periods to attract first-time customers and ensure they become repeat customers. Sales are up an incredible 112% this holiday season compared to last year, with traffic up 87% and conversion up by 10% compared to last month. Amazon also consistently gives our customers a seamless shopping experience and promotes our brand. For example, our feature in Amazon’s Small Business Gift Guide, paired with a Prime Exclusive discount through Cyber Monday, resulted in a huge success for us.”

—Naa-Sakle Akuete, co-founder, Mother’s Shea

Stencil1

Ed Roth, founder, Stencil1

“While our everyday stencil designs perform well year-round, our makeup stencils really shine during the fall quarter. We see sales jump 300-400% during this time. Everyone loves to dress up, and our makeup stencils are the perfect tool to enhance a costume for Halloween. Holiday and New Year’s Eve looks follow—another big dress-up time for our customers, plus a time when our craft stencils sales climb as people make cards and gifts for loved ones. We love offering a tool that allows anyone to express their creativity and individuality, just as we love selling with Amazon for the flexibility to feature and promote our products with ease.”

—Ed Roth, founder, Stencil1

Partake

Denise Woodard, founder and CEO, Partake Foods

"Our partnership with Amazon continues to strengthen, with fantastic Q4 results to date. Daily ordered product sales have increased 58% from Q3 to Q4, on top of a 68% increase in Q2 to Q3. Amazon's selection and delivery support core tenets of our brand, including accessibility, and we appreciate their ongoing support and promotion of our small business. As a result of our partnership, our Crunchy Holiday Sprinkle cookies sold out due to overwhelming demand."

—Denise Woodard, founder and CEO, Partake Foods

Not Parent Approved

Maxima Revis and Stacy Katz, co-creators, Not Parent Approved



"As a woman-owned small business, we've seen our sales grow over 800% in Q4. This would not be possible without the powerful tools and services Amazon offers to entrepreneurs. From influencer programs, to strategic account services, to advertising packages, we take advantage of them all. It enables us to compete with bigger brands while building a thriving customer base of families who want to laugh and play offline."

—Stacy Katz, co-creator of Not Parent Approved

For more information about how Amazon provides the opportunities, tools, and services to power the growth of small businesses and brands, visit our 2022 Small Business Empowerment Report. You can also discover thousands of exciting products and deals from small business owners all year long, while enjoying the convenience of shopping in Amazon’s store, at Amazon.com/SupportSmall.