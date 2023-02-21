A successful Amazon seller shares 4 tips to support a growing business

Carl Darnley said the quality of the Yummy Mitt is so good that many parents use it for their first, second, and third child. That means the Yummy Mitt is a high-quality product but not necessarily one that customers often buy again. “Tara and I basically had to figure out a way to have other products that were reoccurring,” said Carl Darnley.They began expanding their product line with items that parents would repeatedly buy. It started with skin care and baby bath soaps, and has since grown to include everything a parent needs for their child, from toys and games to clothing and food. To come up with new product ideas, Tara Darnley said she would ask herself questions like, "What are some of the things that our customers are going through?" Finding answers often involved understanding what parents, like the Darnleys, were facing while raising young children, from teething and eczema to day-to-day duties like feeding and play. The key was considering how those items would impact customers’ lives.