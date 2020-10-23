Back to Amazon
STEM Education

Amazon Future Engineer is a program designed to inspire, educate, and prepare children and young adults from underrepresented and underserved communities to pursue computer science. The program is part of Amazon’s $50 million investment in computer science and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

Amazon Future Engineer brings new coding experiences to students across the country.

Each year, Amazon Future Engineer aims to inspire 550,000 K-12 students across more than 5,000 schools to explore computer science through elementary school curriculum, middle and high school courses, and teacher professional development; awards 100 students with four-year $10,000 scholarships, as well as offers guaranteed and paid Amazon internships to gain work experience; awards $25,000 Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Awards, and forms unique partnerships with trusted institutions to bring new coding experiences to students.

Community

$40,000 scholarships and guaranteed Amazon internships

The inaugural Amazon Future Engineer scholarships support college-bound seniors in underrepresented and underserved communities.
