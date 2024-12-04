Save big on holiday travel with an exciting limited-time deal for Prime for young adults from Amazon and StudentUniverse.
Once again, Amazon is teaming up with StudentUniverse to offer a limited number of $25 flights to Prime members enrolled in the young adult plan, just in time to celebrate the season with family and friends. This offer is an exciting addition to the incredible savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership Prime members have access to year-round.
Not a Prime member? Eligible customers between 18 and 24 years old can sign up for the young adult membership and activate the StudentUniverse benefit at amazon.com/25flights. These Prime members can visit amazon.com/25flights starting at 10 a.m. PST on December 9 to book tickets on all U.S. domestic flights (while supplies last) within the 50 U.S. states and District of Columbia for travel between December 9, 2024, and January 14, 2025, for just $25. A total of 5,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during this promotion—with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, starting at 10 a.m. PST on December 9 through December 13.
“As a mom to a college student, I am excited to have my son home for the holidays,” said Carmen Nestares, vice president of U.S. Prime and Marketing Tech at Amazon. “The holidays are a time to gather with loved ones, make memories, and create traditions, and we're happy to help make flying more affordable for young adults who want to spend this important time with family and friends. Our Prime young adult membership not only delivers all the savings and value that Prime provides, it also offers exclusive benefits and surprise perks just for 18 to 24-year-olds.”
Traveling during the holidays when prices surge can be tough, especially for young adults on a budget. In fact, according to a recent StudentUniverse survey, 66% of Gen Z anticipated incurring debt during the holiday season, with one-third allocating their holiday spending to travel.
That’s why Amazon and StudentUniverse wanted to help by offering young adults discounted flights during the holiday season this year.
"At StudentUniverse, our mission is to make travel more accessible and affordable for young people," said Mirza Smajic, Vice President of Global Supply and Brand Partnerships at StudentUniverse. "Our ongoing partnership with Amazon young adults has allowed us to support thousands of young travelers in securing budget-friendly flights and accommodations worldwide. Now in its second year, this campaign is a heartfelt way to bring joy during the holiday season by helping young people across the country travel home to reconnect with loved ones."
More ways to save with the discounted Prime membership for young adults
Looking for even more ways to save this season? Prime members enrolled in the young adult plan makes it easy to find discounts and deals on gifts and holiday essentials, with fast, free delivery on millions of items, which is particularly helpful with the holidays around the corner. Whether you’re looking to save on flights home, food delivery, fuel, or you just want the best entertainment during study breaks, Prime for young adults has you covered.
Prime saves members money every day, with unlimited fast, free shipping at Amazon’s fastest speeds ever on a vast selection of products—including tens of millions of products with Same-Day and One-Day Delivery—year-round low prices across more than 35 product categories, access to exclusive deal events, and an array of additional entertainment, grocery, health care, and food delivery benefits and discounts.
Prime for young adults is a Prime membership plan created for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 and higher-education students of any age that offers the same benefits as a Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. New members can try the membership with a six-month trial courtesy of Grubhub, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Read all about the discounted Prime membership for young adults and sign up today. Terms and conditions apply.