AHEAD: Primary through high school STEM education

Age group: 8-18 years oldA multiyear cohort program delivered through hybrid learning experiences and immersive collaborations with families, schools, and select partner organizations. Amazon Hardware, Engineering, artificial intelligence, and Devices program (AHEAD) helps students and their families understand the pathways to high-tech fields, so students can fulfill their potential. This program is delivered in partnership with iD Tech and The Knowledge Society, national leaders in tech education.