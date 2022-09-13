Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2022 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
North America
United States
About Amazon (English)
Our Impact / Community Impact / STEM Education

Investing in the next generation of diverse STEM leaders

The Devices and Services Community and Emerging Talent (CET) Program builds pathways in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for students from historically excluded communities to ensure a diverse talent pool. Our educational programs help students develop skills throughout progressive stages of life through STEM exposure, education, and applied experience.
A photo of a student working on a robot within an engineering classroom.
Our programs
  • A photo of elementary students working at a table with robots and a tablet device in an engineering classroom.

    AHEAD: Primary through high school STEM education

    Age group: 8-18 years old

    A multiyear cohort program delivered through hybrid learning experiences and immersive collaborations with families, schools, and select partner organizations. Amazon Hardware, Engineering, artificial intelligence, and Devices program (AHEAD) helps students and their families understand the pathways to high-tech fields, so students can fulfill their potential. This program is delivered in partnership with iD Tech and The Knowledge Society, national leaders in tech education.

    Send an email to learn more about AHEAD.
  • Photo of a high school student writing in a notepad while reviewing a laptop device.

    Amazon JumpStart: Work Experience

    Age group: High school

    A youth apprenticeship program that employs emerging talent from high schools in underserved communities. Designed to complement in-classroom learning, the program hosts apprentices to work as paid, part-time employees. They get on-the-job learning experience and accelerate their future career prospects.

    Send an email to learn more about Amazon JumpStart.
  • A photo of three college students engaging in conversation, sitting at a table with books and devices, in a library.

    AmazonNext: Roadmap to Success

    Age group: Undergraduate first and second year, and transfer students

    A college partnership program helping underclass students pursue and be successful in STEM majors. Through curriculum support, hands-on training, and consistent campus presence, this program provides exposure, skill development, and student mentoring.

    Send an email to learn more about AmazonNext.
JumpStart has totally changed my perspective about work and life in general ... I now have a clearer sense of what I want to do for my career and a greater sense of confidence in my professional skills and adaptability. This was an amazing experience.
Marasel Perry
Business Operations, Global Treasury
The power of mindset and encouraging students to be curious and creative is so important to our household.
AHEAD parent
The program content and benefits are amazing. There is so much opportunity to gain so much in the field of technology.

AmazonNext Scholar
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se