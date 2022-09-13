Investing in the next generation of diverse STEM leaders
The Devices and Services Community and Emerging Talent (CET) Program builds pathways in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for students from historically excluded communities to ensure a diverse talent pool. Our educational programs help students develop skills throughout progressive stages of life through STEM exposure, education, and applied experience.
Our programs
-
AHEAD: Primary through high school STEM educationAge group: 8-18 years old
A multiyear cohort program delivered through hybrid learning experiences and immersive collaborations with families, schools, and select partner organizations. Amazon Hardware, Engineering, artificial intelligence, and Devices program (AHEAD) helps students and their families understand the pathways to high-tech fields, so students can fulfill their potential. This program is delivered in partnership with iD Tech and The Knowledge Society, national leaders in tech education.
Send an email to learn more about AHEAD.
-
Amazon JumpStart: Work ExperienceAge group: High school
A youth apprenticeship program that employs emerging talent from high schools in underserved communities. Designed to complement in-classroom learning, the program hosts apprentices to work as paid, part-time employees. They get on-the-job learning experience and accelerate their future career prospects.
Send an email to learn more about Amazon JumpStart.
-
AmazonNext: Roadmap to SuccessAge group: Undergraduate first and second year, and transfer students
A college partnership program helping underclass students pursue and be successful in STEM majors. Through curriculum support, hands-on training, and consistent campus presence, this program provides exposure, skill development, and student mentoring.
Send an email to learn more about AmazonNext.
JumpStart has totally changed my perspective about work and life in general ... I now have a clearer sense of what I want to do for my career and a greater sense of confidence in my professional skills and adaptability. This was an amazing experience.
Marasel Perry
Business Operations, Global Treasury
The power of mindset and encouraging students to be curious and creative is so important to our household.
AHEAD parent
The program content and benefits are amazing. There is so much opportunity to gain so much in the field of technology.
AmazonNext Scholar