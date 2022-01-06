We believe it's imperative that all students have the opportunity to advance their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education. Together, Amazon and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), along with their local councils, are addressing the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields by sparking curiosity and educating girls–the next generation of women—on the importance and wide variety of STEM careers.

That's why Amazon fulfillment centers in more than 20 cities across the U.S. will host Girl Scout Amazon Tours in person as well as virtually for all Girl Scouts, Brownie through Ambassador Girl Scouts, across the country. These tours will show STEM experience in action, in a workplace environment, and inspire girls to explore computer science, robotics, engineering, and creative problem solving. A GSUSA and Amazon limited edition co-branded patch will be available to Girl Scouts who attend the tours. Participating Girl Scouts will also get to meet some of the women who work in STEM roles at Amazon and learn about their professional experience and career paths.

Girl Scouts of the USA and Amazon fulfillment center tours co-branded patch Graphic illustration of the patch that Girl Scouts will earn when attending an Amazon fulfillment center tour in-person or remotely.

Amazon’s ability to innovate and deliver on behalf of our customers relies heavily on teams in STEM fields. According to the Girl Scout Research Institute’s Generation STEM report, while women make up half of the total U.S. college-educated workforce, they hold only 26% of computing jobs and are vastly underrepresented among STEM degree holders. Additionally, 74% of teen girls are interested in STEM, but their interest fades as they move through middle and high school. The STEM gender gap starts very early in a child’s life, with many girls reporting that they are unaware of STEM career options or do not see themselves in STEM jobs because of lack of encouragement and role models.

Through educational opportunities and in-person and virtual experiences at Amazon fulfillment centers, both organizations will introduce girls to opportunities to lead, break barriers, and create positive change in their communities and world. Amazon employee Lexie Stennett shares her experience.

Lexie Stennett joined Amazon in October 2020 when the ATL2 fulfillment center near Atlanta launched operations. Her first role with Amazon focused on inventorying items before they were picked, packed, and shipped to customers. Stennett was quick to learn and interested in the technical aspects of her role. With her manager’s support, she transitioned to a role with the Amnesty team, which helps ensure seamless operation of Amazon robotics in the fulfillment center.

“The Amnesty team is really close to home in terms of my hobbies,” said Stennett. “I've always been more oriented with STEM-related subjects—specifically science and math. I majored in information technology in college, so a role working with robotics seems like the perfect next step.”

Stennett participated in a two-week training, including 40 hours of safety and technology training, and then one week of shadowing a seasoned Amnesty team member on the job. After training, she began her new role making sure the robotic drives—which move pods filled with customer items—continue to operate safely. After about six months, Stennett was promoted to a process assistant, and today, she manages the team’s quality and performance. Every day, she manages what the team calls “blitzes”—a window of time in which all robotics stop moving—so team members can safely check and fix robotics, if needed, while others retrieve and replace items that might have fallen from pods.

“My job relies significantly on technology, but my favorite part is interacting with so many people on my team and beyond,” said Stennett. “It really takes a combination of many people from different departments working together with robotics to help our fulfillment center run smoothly.”

Stennett has found female role models in her coworkers and leaders at ATL2, and she hopes to mentor other women who are curious about STEM roles.

“Growing up, people told me that certain things were for boys and other things were for girls,” said Stennett. “We have to break down the societal norms and encourage young women to know that the sky is the limit.”

Read more about what Amazon is doing to support STEM education for students, learn more about available roles at Amazon, or learn more about the Girl Scouts of the USA.