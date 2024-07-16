The report’s use of unverified anecdotes. Even with a workforce the size of ours, when allegations of injuries or safety violations are brought to our attention, we work to quickly and thoroughly investigate them so that we can address them. Anonymous and unverified anecdotes like the ones in the report make it difficult for us to determine the details, and whether the claims are true or accurate. We offer multiple mechanisms for employees to share their feedback, including all-team meetings and one-on-one discussions to engage with leaders, raise issues, and suggest improvements. For example, we have an ethics line for anonymously reporting issues that’s open 24/7. We have boards in every building where employees can write questions or feedback (anonymously or not) and get responses from their managers. As part of our commitment to safety, accountability, and transparency, these boards are located in common and break areas throughout each site, so all employees can see each of the questions and answers at any time. We also have a program called Dragonfly, which allows employees to report potential hazards, near-misses, or incidents, and raise safety suggestions. In 2023, we actioned on more than 200,000 pieces of feedback collected via Dragonfly. And those are just a few examples. We also know that—with a workforce the size of ours (over 1.1MM globally)—not everyone will have the same experiences. But we work hard to support our team, listen to their feedback, and keep getting better every day—and individual anecdotes in reports like this rarely reflect the experience of the vast majority. If you want to learn more, we encourage you to visit one of our sites, meet some members of our team, and decide for yourself.