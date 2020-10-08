Delivery & Logistics
Our Operations and award-winning Customer Service teams are at the heart of Amazon’s mission to be Earth’s most customer-centric company. Together, we create, we build, and we take ownership for what we do—whether we’re developing new technology in-house, launching an Amazon Fulfillment Center, or delighting our customers by delivering packages directly to them. We’re constantly creating the ideas, services, and products that make life easier for millions of customers.
Our fulfillment network is made up of state-of-the-art technology and a variety of building types and sizes to support processing orders, but it’s truly our people who bring the magic of Amazon to life for our customers.
Amazon continues to adapt to meet the changing needs of customers by investing in ways to provide fast, free delivery. One way we ensure that is through our fleet of aircraft that support our capacity to deliver what our customers want: great selection, low prices, and fast shipping speeds.
Getting orders from delivery stations to customers’ doorsteps is the “last mile” for delivery. We deliver goods to homes, businesses, Amazon Lockers, and even cars all over the world. This network is powered by hundreds of small businesses and tens of thousands of drivers that leverage Amazon technology.
We support customers around the globe, advocating for them through phone, email, and chat services 24/7. We also build world-class systems and innovative self-service solutions that are used by millions of customers each day on Amazon’s websites, shopping apps, and through Amazon’s family of digital products such as Kindle, Echo, and Alexa.
This delivery system is designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles, also called drones. Prime Air has great potential to enhance the services we already provide to millions of customers by providing rapid parcel delivery that will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system.
We continually invest in new technologies to benefit customers. We’ve been hard at work developing a new, fully-electric delivery system—Amazon Scout—designed to safely get packages to customers using autonomous delivery devices. Scout, about the size of a small cooler, rolls along sidewalks at a walking pace.