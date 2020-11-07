Devices & Services
Every day, we invent on behalf of our customers, partners, and communities. We combine devices and services in new ways to inform, entertain, and connect our customers—in their home or on the go. Our customers inspire us, and they’ve been at the heart of how we invent and evolve our products.
Alexa is a cloud-based service that powers devices like Amazon Echo, Echo Show, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and more to come.
The Alexa service is always getting smarter, both for features and for natural language understanding and accuracy. Using Alexa is as simple as asking a question, and whether you are at home or on the go, Alexa is designed to make your life easier by letting you voice-control your world. Through a series of free, self-service, public APIs, developers, companies, and hobbyists can integrate Alexa into their products and services, and build new skills for Alexa. Currently, Alexa is compatible with more than 100,000 smart home devices.
Some of our devices and services
With Echo, easily access Alexa from anywhere. Just ask Alexa to listen to your favorite playlist from our portfolio of smart speakers including Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Studio; easily control your smart home with Echo Flex. Ask Alexa to show you things with Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show; add Alexa to your truck or car with Echo Auto, or take Alexa with you on the go with Echo Buds, Echo Frames, and Echo Loop.
Fire tablets are built for entertainment. Choose a Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, or Fire HD 10 and enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, games, apps, eBooks, and songs you love at home or on-the-go. Plus, just ask Alexa to play a song, watch a video, listen to an Audible book, get the news, or make a video call. For a kid-friendly reading experience, try the Fire Kids Edition tablets that include access to award-winning parental controls that encourage learning before play.
Kindle devices provide a sanctuary reading experience with no distractions. Choose from the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, or Kindle Oasis. Each includes a glare-free display with laser-quality text that’s easy to read. Plus, get instant access to the Kindle store featuring the world’s best selection of books, audiobooks, newspapers, and magazines. With a battery that lasts weeks, there’s no need to pack another charger. For a kid-friendly reading experience, try the Kindle Kids Edition which offers a dedicated reading experience built just for kids.
Fire TV makes it easy to stream the best in entertainment, including voice control with Alexa, a powerful recommendation engine, smart home controls, and a cinematic user experience. From portable options that fit behind your TV—such as Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick—to far-field voice that delivers the power of Alexa with broad AV format support—like Fire TV Cube—there’s a living room experience for everyone to enjoy.
Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer. From the first-ever video doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring’s smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offers users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. We are committed to making home and neighborhood security accessible and effective for everyone.
Blink is the battery-powered, wireless home security camera that sends motion-activated alerts and HD video to the Blink app right on your smartphone. For people who are worried about their property or loved ones while away, Blink home security and video monitoring provides a watchful eye and 1-click connection to their home for an amazingly affordable price and easy DIY installation. Simply place, turn on, and feel safe.
The first home WiFi system, eero blankets customers’ homes in fast, reliable WiFi. The eero Home WiFi System stays new and gets better with frequent software updates, making it faster and more reliable, and adding new features and security updates. Founded in 2014, eero makes it so no one has to think about home WiFi again.
Amazon Halo is a service dedicated to helping customers improve their individual health and wellness. Amazon Halo combines a suite of AI-powered health features that provide actionable insights into overall wellness via the new Amazon Halo app with the Amazon Halo Band, which uses multiple advanced sensors to provide the highly accurate information necessary to power Halo insights.
Project Kuiper is an initiative to launch a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world. Amazon Kuiper’s R&D and prototype manufacturing facility is being built in Redmond, Washington and is Amazon's latest investment in the Puget Sound Region.
Privacy is foundational and core to how we design all of our devices and services at Amazon.
Our highest priorities are keeping customers’ information safe, providing customers with transparency and control, and making privacy controls incredibly easy to use and understand. Alexa and Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy protection, from microphone and camera controls to the ability to view and delete your voice recordings. To learn more about the features that provide transparency and control over your Alexa experience, visit the Alexa Privacy Hub.