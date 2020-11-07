Devices & Services

The Alexa service is always getting smarter, both for features and for natural language understanding and accuracy. Using Alexa is as simple as asking a question, and whether you are at home or on the go, Alexa is designed to make your life easier by letting you voice-control your world. Through a series of free, self-service, public APIs, developers, companies, and hobbyists can integrate Alexa into their products and services, and build new skills for Alexa. Currently, Alexa is compatible with more than 100,000 smart home devices.