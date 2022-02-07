Family Digital Well-Being
Kids may seem like tech experts, but they still need guidance from adults in their lives. That’s why Amazon offers a portfolio of products and services focused on the needs of kids and families. We’re here to help you create digital experiences you can feel good about.
Our approach to digital well-being
We are committed to developing products and services designed to help parents and guardians navigate their families through an ever-changing digital landscape.
Helping kids get a healthy start with a new device
Receiving a new device is an exciting moment for kids, and it’s a great time to open up a conversation about the responsibilities that come along with the privilege.
Science-based recommendations from the Digital Wellness Lab could inform the development of digital products that help children.
A conversation about Amazon’s approach to content and online safety for kids with Karen Ressmeyer, director of Family Trust at Amazon.
We’re proud to sponsor and work with three renowned nonprofits that are committed to creating healthy online experiences.