What We Do / Devices and Services

Family Digital Well-Being

Kids may seem like tech experts, but they still need guidance from adults in their lives. That’s why Amazon offers a portfolio of products and services focused on the needs of kids and families. We’re here to help you create digital experiences you can feel good about.
Our approach to digital well-being
We are committed to developing products and services designed to help parents and guardians navigate their families through an ever-changing digital landscape.

Read more
An image showing an Echo device and a television behind it. There are multiple kids' show options on the television in the back.

Helping kids get a healthy start with a new device

Receiving a new device is an exciting moment for kids, and it’s a great time to open up a conversation about the responsibilities that come along with the privilege.
Read more
