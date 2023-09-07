Amazon buying guide: Which device is right for your curious kid?

For many kids, an Amazon Kids device would be the first piece of technology that’s truly theirs and perhaps their first foray into the digital world. The team at Amazon Kids takes that responsibility very seriously and works hard to ensure kids enjoy a safe, entertaining, and educational experience for all the years they enjoy their devices—while giving the grown-ups in their lives peace of mind.

Available with all Amazon devices, Parent Dashboard makes it easy for parents and guardians to create profiles for up to four children, configure settings, set screen time limits, create educational goals, view usage history, and find age-appropriate books, apps, games, videos, Alexa skills, and other content. Parents can use Amazon’s Parent Dashboard on their mobile device or the web to easily curate a digital experience for their kids that aligns with their own parenting styles.

With a huge array of hardware available for kids, it can be a little dizzying knowing where to start. Here’s a breakdown of the Amazon devices built just for kids. These all come with our Amazon Kids+ content service plus a two-year worry-free guarantee: If it breaks, return it, and Amazon will replace it.