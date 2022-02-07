Family Digital Well-Being
Kids may seem like tech experts, but they still need guidance from adults in their lives. That’s why Amazon offers a portfolio of products and services focused on the needs of kids and families. We’re here to help you create digital experiences you can feel good about.
Products and services created for families with trust in mind
We provide enriching digital experiences for kids, from easy-to-use controls to thoughtfully curated kids content, all built with trust by design.
The digital store on our tablets allows kids to make requests and gives their parents or guardians the ability to approve downloads and purchases.
Our browser is designed with guardrails so parents and guardians can have peace of mind while their kids learn and explore online.
Amazon Glow combines immersive projection, sensing, and video technologies to build stronger connections between kids and their remote loved ones.
Amazon designs Alexa and Echo devices with multiple layers of privacy and security, from built-in protections to controls and features you can see, hear, and touch.
We work tirelessly to earn and maintain our customers' trust every day.
With an Amazon Teen login, teenagers age 13 to 17 can get access to exclusive perks and top picks in the U.S. for high schoolers. Plus, they can browse and submit orders for parent approval.