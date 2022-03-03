Love live TV? New Fire TV navigation makes it simple to go live.

Alexa can now help you check your symptoms and provide a list of possible medical conditions for common ailments like fever, rash, stomachache, runny nose, and headaches to help you make better-informed decisions about your health. As part of this conversational experience, Alexa will ask you a series of questions to better understand your individual situation. Alexa will then share a set of possible causes for your symptoms and basic information about each cause, utilizing clinical care guidelines provided by. This feature is designed to provide information for educational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. To get started, just say, “Alexa, check my symptoms,” and explain the symptoms and severity of the symptoms you are experiencing.This symptom checker experience was inspired by the COVID-19 self-checker feature our Alexa teams launched in March 2020. With that feature, you can say, “Alexa, what do I do if I think I have COVID-19?,” and Alexa will ask you a series of questions. Based on your responses, Alexa will provide you with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) given your risk level and symptoms. Customers told us they found this feature helpful, and more than a million customers have used it, so we wanted to do even more.Privacy is foundational to how we build and design all of our devices and services, and symptom checker is no different. This is an optional experience that customers can choose to use, and they can choose to skip any questions they don’t feel comfortable answering. As with all features, after using the experience, customers can choose to view, hear, and delete their voice recordings throughor in the Alexa app at any time. To delete by voice, you can also say, “Alexa, delete what I just said,” or “Alexa, delete everything I said today.”This symptom checker experience is one of several health features you can try with Alexa. Amazon Pharmacy customers can simply say, “Alexa, refill my medications,” to reorder their prescriptions. You can say, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?,” or “Alexa, where can I find a COVID vaccine booster shot?” to hear a list of nearby vaccination locations. Alexa will send a notification to your phone with a link to make an appointment. You can say, “Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor,” to get connected with Teladoc and get a call back on your Echo device from a Teladoc doctor.offers virtual visits related to non-emergency health needs, such as experiencing symptoms of a cold, the flu, or allergies.We’ve introduced Notify When Nearby, a new accessibility feature designed to make notifications better for all customers. After customers enable this feature, Alexa can detect if they are near an eligible Echo device and alert them to any unread notifications by replaying a notification sound. It’s especially useful for customers who may not be able to see visual alerts, like the Yellow Ring light or banners on Echo devices; that way, they don’t miss important notifications or Alexa alerts.You can now customize your integrated channel guide on Fire TV and say “Alexa, open the guide,” to access the guide. Within the Live tab, just select the guide to see what’s on now and simply press the menu button on your Alexa Voice Remote to bring up the “Add Channel” option. From there, you can easily add additional live channels from your favorite free and subscription-based apps for a customized live experience. You can always use Alexa to jump right into your favorite live-TV programs or events.about the channel guide on the Fire TV blog.