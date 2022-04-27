What can Alexa do?

Facebook
Google Plus
Instagram
Mail To
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Quotation Mark
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
RSS
magnify
greater than
Quote
Close
Search
Right arrow
Icon for read more (cta)
Download Icon
Whatsapp Icon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Who We Are
Open Item
Who We Are
Leadership Principles
Our Positions
Awards and Recognition
Facts About Amazon
What We Do
Open Item
What We Do
Amazon Store
Delivery and Logistics
Devices and Services
Amazon Web Services
Entertainment
Our Workplace
Open Item
Our Workplace
Our Employees
Employee Benefits
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Upskilling and Training
Safety at Amazon
Facilities
Corporate Offices
Amazon Fulfillment Center Tours
Our Impact
Open Item
Our Impact
Economic Impact
Economic Growth
Job Creation
Community Investments
Empowerment
Small Businesses
Public Skills Training Programs
Authors
AWS Customers
Delivery Partners
Community Impact
STEM Education
Housing Equity
Help for Hunger
Disaster Relief and Response
AmazonSmile
Our Planet
Open Item
Our Planet
The Climate Pledge
Sustainable Operations
Improving Packaging
Our Supply Chain
Sustainability Website
Follow Us
Open Item
Follow Us
Twitter
@AmazonNews
@Amazon
@Amazon_Policy
Linkedin
Amazon
Instagram
Amazon
Amazon Vest Life
Facebook
Amazon
YouTube
Amazon News
Amazon.com
|
Conditions of Use
| © 1996-2022 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Menu
Submit Search
Search Query
Close
Show Search
Who We Are
Open Item
Who We Are
Leadership Principles
Our Positions
Awards and Recognition
Facts About Amazon
What We Do
Open Item
What We Do
Amazon Store
Delivery and Logistics
Devices and Services
Amazon Web Services
Entertainment
Our Workplace
Open Item
Our Workplace
Our Employees
Employee Benefits
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Upskilling and Training
Safety at Amazon
Facilities
Corporate Offices
Amazon Fulfillment Center Tours
Our Impact
Open Item
Our Impact
Economic Impact
Economic Growth
Job Creation
Community Investments
Empowerment
Small Businesses
Public Skills Training Programs
Authors
AWS Customers
Delivery Partners
Community Impact
STEM Education
Housing Equity
Help for Hunger
Disaster Relief and Response
AmazonSmile
Our Planet
Open Item
Our Planet
The Climate Pledge
Sustainable Operations
Improving Packaging
Our Supply Chain
Sustainability Website
Follow Us
Open Item
Follow Us
Twitter
@AmazonNews
@Amazon
@Amazon_Policy
Linkedin
Amazon
Instagram
Amazon
Amazon Vest Life
Facebook
Amazon
YouTube
Amazon News
Subscribe
en
Open Item
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
Blog (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
North America
United States
About Amazon (English)
News
/
Tag
What can Alexa do?
There are
9
results that match your search.
9 results
Your search shows 0 results
Devices
What can Alexa do this month?
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
How parents can use Alexa devices with their kids
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
Alexa keeps getting smarter
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
Learn how Alexa can help simplify your life
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
"Alexa, introduce me to Melissa and Shaq"
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
‘Woohoo!’ Alexa’s new Reading Sidekick makes learning to read fun
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
How Alexa is bringing multilingual households closer together
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
How to manage medications at home using Alexa
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Devices
"Alexa, what am I holding?"
Read more
[monthFull] [day], [year]
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se