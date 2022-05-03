Customers often tell us about ways Alexa communication features make their lives easier and provide them with peace of mind. We're humbled by these stories and we are always looking to make it even easier for you to interact with Alexa, both at home and on the go. That's why we're excited to roll out some additional features for you to connect with family and friends, no matter where you are.

More ways to stay connected

With VIP Filter, you can choose your preferred VIP contacts and apps to prioritize the notifications Alexa reads to you on the go. Now, using your Echo Frames, Echo Buds, or Echo Auto, you can also ask, "Alexa, what are my notifications?" and Alexa will share any unread notifications from your VIP contacts or apps, helping make sure you don’t miss an important text from mom or alerts about top news stories.

Now, you can reply directly to your VIP contacts with Alexa on Echo Frames. After receiving the notification from Alexa, swipe directly on your Echo Frames to reply to a message. You can also proactively send SMS text messages to your VIP contacts across Android and iOS devices*. Once enabled, say, "Alexa, send a message to Jordan" using your Echo Frames, hands-free, to tell Jordan to pick up flowers on their way home.

Using Alexa on the go

With these features, we want to make it easier for you to stay in touch with the people and content that matters most to you, all without having to pull out your phone. So, the next time you're wearing Echo Frames at your child's soccer game, you can say, "Alexa, send a message to Charlie," to remind them to defrost chicken for dinner. Or, if you're using Echo Buds while hiking, you can ask, "Alexa, what are my notifications?" to receive unread notifications from your VIP contacts, hands-free.

We're excited to introduce these new features designed to help you stay in touch with Alexa, whether you’re at home or on the go, and will continue to add new experiences over time. Learn more about Alexa communication.

*Currently supported on Echo Frames (iOS + Android), Echo Buds (Android), and Echo Auto (Android).