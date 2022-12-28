9 cool things you may not know Alexa can do

8. Work as a home intercom

If you have multiple Alexa-enabled devices in your home, they can be used to make announcements or check in on one another. Just say "Alexa, announce dinner is ready" and Alexa will send the announcements to all your devices. You can also use Alexa-enabled devices like an intercom system by asking Alexa to “drop in on the Kitchen” (or wherever your other devices may be) and be connected to that device, allowing you to quickly and easily communicate with those around the home, without having to shout down the hall.