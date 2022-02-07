Family Digital Well-Being
Kids may seem like tech experts, but they still need guidance from adults in their lives. That’s why Amazon offers a portfolio of products and services focused on the needs of kids and families. We’re here to help you create digital experiences you can feel good about.
Timely information and resources about kids and technology
With guidance from leading experts in online wellness and safety, we share some of the latest thinking and advice to help you shape your kids' digital experience.
-
from the Family Online Safety Institute
To use the internet safely and responsibly, it is important for kids and parents to agree on the ways that personal devices and technology will be used at home and on the go.
-
from ConnectSafely
Amazon Parent Dashboard is the free hub where parents and guardians manage and customize their kids’ experiences across Amazon devices and the Amazon Kids+ subscription.
-
from ConnectSafely
Amazon makes Echo devices with Alexa, but there are other companies that license Alexa technology. This guide is based primarily on Amazon Echo devices but generally applies to other Alexa-enabled devices.
-
from ConnectSafely
A strong password is your first line of defense against intruders and imposters.
-
from ConnectSafely
Amazon Fire TV is a media player that streams video, music, and games to your TV.
-
from ConnectSafely
We hear a lot about misinformation, disinformation, and “fake news,” but whatever you call it, it’s a symptom of much larger problems, including the lack of media literacy.
-
from ConnectSafely
Some 61% of parents say that parenting is more difficult than it was 20 years ago, with many citing technology as the reason why.