Our Family Digital Well-Being Hub offers a collection of expert advice on timely topics for every stage of child development, from toddler to teen. Parents can find insights from renowned nonprofits that are committed to creating healthy online experiences with age-appropriate freedom and boundaries. Resources include easily digestible guidance on Amazon’s products and services, like setting up parental controls, creating child-safe device experiences, and fostering healthy digital habits.

Here are highlights of the topics covered on the new Family Digital Well-Being Hub:

Manage screen time and content: Learn how to use the Amazon Parent Dashboard

Setting up a new device: It’s an exciting moment for kids when they receive a new device. Check out these smart tips

How to use and customize web-browsing controls: Amazon Fire Kids and Kids Pro tablets have web-browsing controls built in

Third-party resources: We partner with nonprofits

Review and approve children’s app or activity requests: Have tweens or teens who are ready for more digital autonomy and want to add new apps and activities to their Amazon devices? Find out how to easily review and approve these requests

Bring magic to video calls: Meet Amazon Glow

Family Digital Well-Being We are committed to developing products and services designed to help parents and guardians navigate their families through an ever-changing digital landscape. Read more

This is just the beginning

As technology changes, we’re passionate about keeping pace. We’ll be regularly expanding our library with new information with the help of safety experts worldwide.

“We are thrilled to share insights from Amazon and from our online safety experts all in one digital destination,” said Karen Ressmeyer, director of Family Trust at Amazon.

Visit the new Family Digital Well-Being Hub to browse all of our portfolio of resources. Remember to bookmark the hub and check back often for the latest news and updates.