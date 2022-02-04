Host “digital play dates” with family and friends with this unique interactive projector that combines curated, kid-appropriate content with a video call. As a new way to connect,fuses projection, video, and sensing technologies to create a virtual experience like no other. Physical meets digital with games like Tangram Bits, where kids move physical objects while a remote family member moves digital ones to solve puzzles together. Or scan in an object to turn it into a digital sticker to create something magical. The Amazon Parent Dashboard manages parental controls, and contacts are determined by parents via the Glow app for safety and security. Families can instantly disable cameras and microphones by closing the privacy shutter.