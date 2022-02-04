Receiving a new device is an exciting moment for kids. It’s also a great time to start a conversation about the responsibilities that come along with the privilege. Parents and guardians can help guide kids toward a balanced, healthy use of technology, including by exploring the device’s features together.



When a child takes part in unpacking and setting up a new device, it's an opportunity to engage the child in a discussion about expectations for responsible use and clear boundaries. Hearing questions from children—and understanding what they are most excited about—helps establish a healthy digital rapport from the start.



Here are some tips about starting those conversations and setting up Amazon devices with your children: