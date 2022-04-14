Since the beginning, Amazon Kids+ has worked hard to offer a world of fun to children and parents. We focus on providing millions of kids with a variety of content that entertains, educates, and delights—from games to animated and live action series, books, music, and so much more—across our family of Fire, Kindle, Glow, and Echo devices. However, we also wanted do something special for kids and parents who use smartphones. That’s why we are excited to announce that we are bringing the fun of Amazon Kids+ games to even more customers with our first Original mobile games: Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi.

Super Spy Ryan is available now on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the U.S., UK, and Ireland, and coming soon to Canada, Germany, and Japan. Super Spy Ryan is also coming soon to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets. Do, Re & Mi is also joining the mobile game lineup soon, coming to the Apple app store in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Ireland. Do, Re & Mi is also available on Amazon Fire Tablets through the Amazon Kids+ subscription. Both games are ad-free.

“We are always looking to bring joy and fun into the homes and lives of millions of families. That’s why, two years ago, we began looking at how we could reach even more kids and bring the magic and thoughtfulness of Amazon Kids+ Original content to mobile phones,” said Natasha Lipovac, global head of Amazon Kids+ content. “Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi represent some of our most popular Amazon Kids+ content. We hope both add smiles and laughter to kids and grown-ups alike with this first look at the new kind of fun coming from the Amazon Kids+ mobile games team.”

Join the multiplayer fun of "Super Spy Ryan"

Super Spy Ryan Game Trailer | Amazon Kids+ Original

Developed in collaboration with the Kaji Family, the teams at Ryan’s World, p.w Games, and Amber Studio, Super Spy Ryan takes everything kids love from the Amazon Kids+ Original special of the same name and brings it to life in a fun, kid-safe, multiplayer romp for ages 6-9+.

In the game, players compete to find out who can rescue the most stolen birthday gifts from the evil Packrat’s lair. Standing in their way are Packrat’s patrolling henchmen; if they catch you, they’ll make you drop all the presents you are carrying. At launch, the game features six different playable characters from the Ryan’s World Universe, each with special unique gameplay abilities—like Gus’ slime cannon and X-ray goggles that reveal players hiding in ball pits.

Super Spy Ryan offers a deep multiplayer experience designed with kid safety in mind—there are no friend lists or chat features, and all players have anonymous Spy-themed usernames. Parents and guardians can also put the game in “Single Player Mode,” so players only compete against computer-controlled players. There is also a kid-safe “Party Mode” where players on the same Wi-Fi network can play together, if they share the super-secret special code.

Make music with "Do, Re & Mi"

The Do, Re & Mi mobile game was developed in collaboration with About Fun and the team behind the Amazon Kids+ Original series Do, Re & Mi on Prime Video. Contributors to the game include stars from the show like Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohnz who helped adapt the hit series into a music education game designed for preschoolers ages 3-5. They were involved in helping to shape everything from the selection of activities to the specific music education curriculum that is covered in the “Music Maestro” lessons, with the hopes of inspiring a new generation of musicians and songwriters.

The game features a variety of activities that teach kids how to play songs on the piano or the bongos, learning about the basics of reading sheet music, and fun musical concepts such as solos and duets. Kids can also “produce” their own music in the studio by mixing and matching different instrumental loops with recordings of them playing instruments in the game, with the ability to even add their own vocals.

Do Re Mi: Musical Adventure | Amazon Kids+ Original Game

A gaming experience families can trust

Part of the Amazon Kids+ commitment to parents is to provide a safe environment for kids to learn and have fun, and that extends to the focus of our mobile games team.

We design with kids’ safety in mind, including providing an ad-free environment with our mobile games and features like “Single Player Mode” in our multiplayer games. These efforts ensure parents can continue to have peace of mind when they provide their kids with access to all that Amazon Kids+ offers. Plus, for customers on Amazon Fire Tablets, Amazon Kids’ parental controls make it easy for parents to personalize screen-time limits, set educational goals, and manage web browsing easily from the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Parents can also manage content and review activity from the same dashboard.

This is just the beginning for Amazon Kids+ mobile games. Later this year, we’ll introduce even more new content for kids and families to enjoy.

For more details and to be the first to hear about new Original games from Amazon Kids+, follow along on Facebook and @amazonkids on Instagram.