Your Fire tablet is a tremendously versatile entertainment device—you can use it for gaming, watching videos, reading books, productivity, and so much more. And the same tablet can work great for your kids, too.

All you have to do is set up a Child Profile, which allows you to adjust age filters for content and web browser settings, set device bedtime limits, and more. It's easy to do with just a few taps. Here’s how.

How to set up a Fire tablet with a Child Profile



While setting up your tablet, you have the option to add a Child Profile. Right away, you’ll be able to import any existing child profiles you have previously created, or add a new profile (up to 4 children total) on the Import a Profile page. Tap Add Child. If you don’t already have a pin or password configured for your tablet, you’ll need to set one up. This will prevent your kids from getting out of their own protected profile and into your grownup profile.

You’ll also have the option to subscribe to Amazon Kids+, the only kid-focused content service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, music, apps, and Alexa skills, from brands like Disney, Lego, and PBS Kids. If you want to sign up, tap the option to try a one-month free trial (after the free trial, the subscription is $4.99/month or $48/year for Prime members and $7.99/month or $79/year for those who do not yet have Prime). Otherwise, tap Use Amazon Kids, which grants you access to the free Parent Dashboard.

On your Fire tablet’s home screen, open the Amazon Kids app. This will start a set up of your pin or password, and you can then select a Child Profile. Customize your child’s experience in their profile, including what apps they have access to, web browser settings, and more.

The final step is to choose your child’s customized child profile before you hand it off to them. That’s all there is to it.

Managing your child’s profile

Once you set up your Fire tablet for your kids, you can add content and manage parental controls either through the on-device Child Settings or Amazon’s Parent Dashboard, which can be accessed through the website or the Amazon Kids+ mobile app (iOS and Android).



To manage your child’s profile from the device, you have two options. If you are starting in the Child Profile, tap on the Grownups icon at the top right side of the screen. A menu will pop-up and offer you a Settings option. You will need to enter your pin or password before accessing the Child Settings. If you are starting in Adult Profile, tap on the Amazon Kids app and tap the gear-shaped Options icon to the right of your child’s name. Both of these options open the Child Settings dashboard where you can set content and time limits for your kid, configure filters for age-appropriate content, enable in-app purchases, and more. You can also subscribe here to Amazon Kids+, if you opted not to subscribe to this service at the outset.

How to switch between adult and child profiles on your Fire Tablet

Any time you want to give your Fire tablet to one of your kids after using the adult profile, just start the Amazon Kids app from the home screen. You’ll see a list of profiles; tap the child profile you want to use. The tablet will switch to that child’s profile with a curated home screen filled with the apps and content they are allowed to use.

To switch from a kid profile to your own grown-up profile, tap the Grownups icon at the top right side of the screen on the home page. A menu will pop-up and offer you a Switch Profiles option. Choose your profile and then enter your password or pin.

Consider a kid-friendly tablet all their own

If you think your child might be ready for their own device, check out Amazon’s Fire Kids Tablets, which come with a year of Amazon Kids+ included, a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and a kid-friendly case. You can learn more here.