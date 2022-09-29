The school year is in full swing, and many kids are still adjusting to a new routine after a summer break that likely included less structured days and more screen time. Now is a great time to set your kids up for success in the rest of the school year by transitioning them to less screen time and healthier sleep routines—which lead to better academic performance.reports that kids ages 6 to 12 need between nine and 12 hours of sleep a day and teenagers need eight to 10 hours. Taking adequate time away from digital media and screens can help by reducing the extra mental stimulation and blue light that can interfere with a natural transition into a good night’s sleep.Here are some of the ways you can help your kids set healthy boundaries with their devices—and even use the device settings to reduce screen time and set routines that support better sleep.