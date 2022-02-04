Children under the age of 13 can enjoy the benefits of the online world with strategic guidance from their parents or caregivers. To use the internet safely and responsibly, it is important for kids and parents to agree on the ways that personal devices and technology will be used.

The Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) is sharing a customizable resource that parents can use to have a conversation with their younger children about tech.

View or download the tool and choose the rules that best fit your home. FOSI also has a Family Online Safety Agreement for families with teenagers.