Our Employees
We seek top talent from all industries and a range of backgrounds who join our offices and operations centers around the world. People who succeed at Amazon have something in common—they are customer-centric, they are leaders and they are innovators.
Investing in our employees
Nothing is more important to us than keeping our employees safe.
We will invest $10 billion in 2020 on COVID-19 related initiatives to get products to customers and keep employees safe.
We ensure employee safety through open dialogue and an industry-leading two-way feedback system, operational meetings, new hire orientation, and hours of on-the-spot training.
At Amazon, we’re constantly educating employees about new health and safety protocols.
Innovative employees
Inventing on behalf of customers and communities
Distinguished scientists join Amazon to fast-track their research into meaningful results and improve the lives of millions of customers.
Kesha Williams is a software engineer, TED Speaker, training architect with A Cloud Guru, and is inspiring women to get into machine learning.
#2 workplace in the world was due to Amazon’s COVID-19 response, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.