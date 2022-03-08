As part of our commitment to The Climate Pledge, we are dedicated to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. We also know that sustainability goes beyond protecting the environment; it’s about protecting the human rights of the people and communities that support our value chain, too. In this weekly Women’s Empowerment Month: Sustainability Series, you’ll meet some of the women advancing Amazon’s sustainability commitments in a variety of ways—all of which are helping us become a more sustainable business.