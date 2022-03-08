“ If technology is an enabler of this issue, then technology should be utilized to fight it.” Melanie LeGrande Rights and Equity Lead for AWS Global Social Impact

The first profile in the Women’s Empowerment Month: Sustainability Series is Melanie LeGrande, rights and equity lead for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Social Impact.Each year, an estimatedare trafficked worldwide. It’s a global public health issue that has become even more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, as criminals look to capitalize on the amount of time both adults and children are spending online.To address this growing problem, institutions around the world are developing tools to defend people of all ages from online predators. Several nonprofits confronting human trafficking rely on AWS to power their technology, and when these customers need additional support to amplify their work, they turn to the AWS Global Social Impact team.“It’s important for me to make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities that need our help,” said LeGrande. “Advancing human rights and safeguarding protections for vulnerable populations is integral to Amazon’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, and confronting human trafficking is a big focus of my work. It’s rewarding for me to support those on the forefront of this issue and help them accelerate their cloud-first technology strategies.”Before joining Amazon in 2021, LeGrande spent 17 years focused on social impact through various institutions including Major League Baseball, the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The recurring theme of her work no matter the employer, she said, has always been: “How can I best leverage my company’s assets to positively impact people in our society?”She’s carried that mentality into her role with AWS, supporting nonprofits likeand. For both organizations, AWS provides services that enable their systems to be more efficient, and LeGrande identifies opportunities to bring broader awareness to their work through speaking engagements, employee engagement, and marketing efforts.“My job is to listen to our customers, understand their goals and operational challenges, and work with them to deliver on their ambitious missions to change the world,” LeGrande said.Polaris runs the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline to help victims and survivors of the illegal $150 billion industry. Through the hotline, Polaris has handled more than—including calls, texts, online chats, webforms, and emails—and identified more thanof human trafficking since 2007. AWS works with Polaris to infuse cutting-edge technology into its infrastructure and drive the organization's development of the largest known U.S. data set on trafficking. Polaris then uses that data to improve the way trafficking is identified by law enforcement and others, how service providers assist victims and survivors, and how communities, businesses, and governments can prevent it by transforming the underlying inequities and oppressions that make it possible.Similarly, The Lantern Project works to end trafficking exploitation across communities by changing culture through prevention, intervention, and transformation. The organization is also part of the, an initiative that connects Tech Against Trafficking’s member companies (including Amazon) to expedite technological advancements that will help eradicate human trafficking.To LeGrande, Amazon’s ability to collaborate with others in the fight against human trafficking is not only the right thing to do, it’s a responsibility.“Studies have shown that technology has enabled trafficking to grow as a criminal enterprise,” she said. “AWS has the resources, expertise, and infrastructure to help bring an end to human trafficking worldwide. We should be working with anyone and everyone we can to provide the best available solutions. If technology is an enabler of this issue, then technology should be utilized to fight it.”