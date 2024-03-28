An update on Amazon’s efforts to combat child sexual abuse material

Amazon and its subsidiaries collectively submitted

31,281

reports of CSAM to NCMEC in 2023. Amazon Photos saw a decline in uploaded CSAM in 2023, detecting and reporting 24,653 images using Safer – a 44% decline YOY. Amazon received

103

reports from third parties for potential CSAM content including chat interactions and URLs. Hotlines, such as those administered by NCMEC, IWF, Canadian CyberTipline, and INHOPE, submitted a total of

611

reports for content that we promptly reviewed and actioned as appropriate (average time 3.8 hours). All of the pieces of content that Amazon actioned in 2023 were found in a total of

4,111

accounts. Information about

Twitch’s efforts

is available here.