Amazon Store
Teams around the world invent on behalf of our customers every day to meet their desire for lower prices, better selection, and convenient services. One way we guarantee a wide selection of products is through the 1.7 million small- and medium-sized businesses around the world selling on Amazon.com and offering more options for customers.
Supporting our sellers
The acceleration of independent sellers in our store is a fascinating story. Much of the growth of sellers in the Amazon Store is due to the success of small and medium-sized businesses.
Amazon has invested tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure and built hundreds of tools to help independent sellers succeed in our store. That includes openly sharing data analytics that help independent sellers reach customers.
While Amazon is a large company, we operate in big, competitive, and highly fragmented global markets. In fact, we have bigger retail competitors in every country we serve.
Explore a few of our stores and more
From Amazon Fashion and Prime Wardrobe, to automotive supplies and handmade art, we offer customers a vast selection of products and services to choose from, with delivery options that meet their needs.
Introduced in 2005 as a membership program built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping, Prime membership in the U.S. now includes benefits like Free One-Day Delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music, free two-hour grocery delivery, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon Photos, Prime Wardrobe, exclusive savings, early access to deals, and so much more.
We reimagine music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists, stations, and podcasts. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more.
Amazon Go Grocery is the first grocery store to offer Just Walk Out Shopping—come in, take what you want, and just walk out. Amazon Go Grocery offers everything you’d want from a neighborhood grocery store—from fresh produce and meat and seafood to bakery items and household essentials—plus easy-to-make dinner options.
Amazon Fresh is a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in-store or online. Amazon Fresh offers consistently low prices for all, and free same-day delivery and pick-up for Prime members.
Amazon 4-star is a physical store designed around our customers—what they’re buying and what they’re loving. Customers can shop from a curated selection of customer favorites from Amazon.com. All items in store are rated 4 stars and above on Amazon.com, are top sellers, or are new and trending items.
Amazon Books brings customers a curated physical store of customer-favorite books, all rated 4 stars and above, top sellers, or new releases. Customers can browse books, explore Amazon devices and smart home accessories, or other customer favorites like toys, games, electronics, home, and more.
Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer for 40 years. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.