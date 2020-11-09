Back to Amazon
Amazon Store

Teams around the world invent on behalf of our customers every day to meet their desire for lower prices, better selection, and convenient services. One way we guarantee a wide selection of products is through the 1.7 million small- and medium-sized businesses around the world selling on Amazon.com and offering more options for customers.
Supporting our sellers
  • A woman pours hot wax into glass containers as she makes candles.

    Zero to 60

    The acceleration of independent sellers in our store is a fascinating story. Much of the growth of sellers in the Amazon Store is due to the success of small and medium-sized businesses.
  • A woman holds a pair of earrings.

    Sharing Insights

    Amazon has invested tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure and built hundreds of tools to help independent sellers succeed in our store. That includes openly sharing data analytics that help independent sellers reach customers.
  • An Amazon package leans against the front door of a house.

    Sizing up Amazon

    While Amazon is a large company, we operate in big, competitive, and highly fragmented global markets. In fact, we have bigger retail competitors in every country we serve.
Explore a few of our stores and more

  • Amazon.com

    From Amazon Fashion and Prime Wardrobe, to automotive supplies and handmade art, we offer customers a vast selection of products and services to choose from, with delivery options that meet their needs.
  • Amazon associates prepare and ship PPE to non-profits

    Amazon Prime

    Introduced in 2005 as a membership program built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping, Prime membership in the U.S. now includes benefits like Free One-Day Delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music, free two-hour grocery delivery, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon Photos, Prime Wardrobe, exclusive savings, early access to deals, and so much more.
  • Amazon Music app on an iPhone X displayed on a notebook next to some headphones

    Amazon Music

    We reimagine music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists, stations, and podcasts. Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more.
  • Amazon Go store exterior and details

    Amazon Go

    Amazon Go offers delicious ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch, and snack options made by our chefs, favorite local kitchens and bakeries, and national brands. With our Just Walk Out Shopping experience, you’ll never have to wait in line. No lines, no checkout. (No, seriously.)
  • Amazon Go Grocery

    Amazon Go Grocery is the first grocery store to offer Just Walk Out Shopping—come in, take what you want, and just walk out. Amazon Go Grocery offers everything you’d want from a neighborhood grocery store—from fresh produce and meat and seafood to bakery items and household essentials—plus easy-to-make dinner options.
  • Amazon Fresh

    Amazon Fresh is a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in-store or online. Amazon Fresh offers consistently low prices for all, and free same-day delivery and pick-up for Prime members.
  • People walking into Amazon 4-star

    Amazon 4-star

    Amazon 4-star is a physical store designed around our customers—what they’re buying and what they’re loving. Customers can shop from a curated selection of customer favorites from Amazon.com. All items in store are rated 4 stars and above on Amazon.com, are top sellers, or are new and trending items.
  • Outside of an Amazon Books store at sunset

    Amazon Books

    Amazon Books brings customers a curated physical store of customer-favorite books, all rated 4 stars and above, top sellers, or new releases. Customers can browse books, explore Amazon devices and smart home accessories, or other customer favorites like toys, games, electronics, home, and more.
  • An image of the outside of a Whole Foods Market store

    Whole Foods Market

    Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer for 40 years. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
A photograph from inside the first Amazon Fresh store, located in Woodland Hills
Retail

Introducing the first Amazon Fresh grocery store

