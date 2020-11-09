Small Businesses
We invest in the success of entrepreneurs, handmade artisans, and small businesses selling in our Amazon Store. When they thrive, our customers benefit from the products and services they offer. That’s part of the reason we have invested more than $30 billion—between 2019 and 2020—in logistics, tools, services, programs, and people to foster the growth of our sellers.
Small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) selling in Amazon’s Store come from every state in the U.S., and more than 130 countries around the world.
Since 2000, Amazon has made its virtual shelf space available so small and medium-sized businesses can reach hundreds of millions of customers, build their brands, and grow their business. Amazon’s investments supports logistics, tools, services, programs, and people to foster the growth of our SMB sellers. The result continues to pay off for sellers and customers. SMB products account for more than 50% of all units sold in our online stores, and their sales continue to outpace our first-party sales. More than ever, we admire our small business partners’ entrepreneurial spirit and drive to innovate, and Amazon will continue to do everything we can to support them.
While no one has a perfect playbook for how to respond to COVID-19, our commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses who sell in Amazon’s stores has never been more steadfast. Our SMB Impact Report demonstrates the success of those businesses.
Since opening our store to third-party sellers 20 years ago, we’ve welcomed business owners and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds, enabling them to reach millions of customers and grow their businesses. Now, we’re introducing storefronts dedicated to the stories and products of Black business owners.
Discover amazing small and medium businesses across the country in our Support Small storefront. Browse by category, region, or business owner, and get to know the entrepreneurs and families behind the products through our seller spotlights.
Supporting small businesses with tools, insights, and data
Amazon has invested tens of billions in infrastructure and built hundreds of tools to help independent sellers succeed in our store—including data analytics that help independent sellers to better understand and reach customers.
A business built on a second chance
Staying “small, intimate, and local” while growing with Amazon.