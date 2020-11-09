Small Businesses

Since 2000, Amazon has made its virtual shelf space available so small and medium-sized businesses can reach hundreds of millions of customers, build their brands, and grow their business. Amazon’s investments supports logistics, tools, services, programs, and people to foster the growth of our SMB sellers. The result continues to pay off for sellers and customers. SMB products account for more than 50% of all units sold in our online stores, and their sales continue to outpace our first-party sales. More than ever, we admire our small business partners’ entrepreneurial spirit and drive to innovate, and Amazon will continue to do everything we can to support them.