Corporate Taxes
Corporate tax codes in any country should incentivize investment in the economy and job creation.
Our position
Tax codes, particularly between countries, should be coordinated to have neither loopholes that permit artificially lower tax rates, nor overlaps that cause higher tax rates or redundant taxation. Both distort company behavior in ways that don't benefit consumers or the economy.
We support the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and its work with global governments to review the international tax system and secure consensus on these points.
We invest billions of dollars to support Amazon teams and serve our customers, which also helps grow the economy and create jobs in many different sectors.
New study by Progressive Policy Institute (PPI) finds that Between June 2020 and June 2021, Amazon invested more in the U.S. than any other American company. In 2020, PPI estimates Amazon invested $34 billion in American infrastructure and created more than 400,000 jobs.
Since 2011, Amazon has invested over $530 billion in the US, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees—$167 billion in 2020 alone. Explore our clickable map to see jobs created, the number of small and medium sellers, and overall investments state by state.