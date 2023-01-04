Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
North America
United States
About Amazon (English)
Who We Are / Public Policy

Corporate Taxes

Corporate tax codes in any country should incentivize investment in the economy and job creation.
The U.S. Capitol, shown with no people in the image, in front of a blue sky with some visible clouds
Our position

Tax codes, particularly between countries, should be coordinated to have neither loopholes that permit artificially lower tax rates, nor overlaps that cause higher tax rates or redundant taxation. Both distort company behavior in ways that don't benefit consumers or the economy.

We support the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and its work with global governments to review the international tax system and secure consensus on these points.
Learn more about our commitment to our communities
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se