For more than a quarter century, we’ve been investing and inventing to make a variety of services and products better for our customers, partners, and employees around the globe. Through both times of economic strength and times of uncertainty, our business has contributed to economic growth, helping to grow the U.S. economy by nearly half a trillion dollars since 2010.

As the second-largest private employer in the U.S., we have more than 1 million employees across more than 977 communities. We also support more than 1.6 million indirect jobs in construction, professional services, and logistics in these same communities. We’re proud to provide a wide variety of jobs for people at all levels of their career, and we are continuing to invest in improving the employee experience. For example, our front-line jobs come with a starting wage of more than twice the federal minimum wage. And we offer all regular, full-time employees great benefits, including comprehensive health care from their first day, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, 401(k) company matching, free mental health support, and subsidized skills and training opportunities.

In addition, as part of our Upskilling 2025 pledge, we’re providing hundreds of thousands of front-line employees with tailored programs to help them learn critical skills to move into in-demand, higher-paying technical or non-technical roles within Amazon and beyond. We also offer our Career Choice program, where we prepay for college tuition, including the cost of classes, books, and fees. Today, we work with more than 260 education providers, colleges, and universities across the country, including several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). We believe these benefits are part of why Amazon was named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work in 2022, for the second consecutive year.

We also seek to be a strong, private-sector partner to governments and nonprofits as we work to achieve shared goals. We’ve collaborated with governments and partnered with nonprofits across the country to build more inclusive, just, and sustainable communities—providing access to tech education to more than 600,000 underserved students through Amazon Future Engineer, committing $2 billion to build affordable housing, using our logistics expertise to provide more than 23 million meals to families experiencing food insecurity, and donating more than 20 million relief items to help those affected by natural disasters.

As a corporate citizen, we also contribute to public projects like improving local infrastructure or funding social services through our tax contributions. Our total tax contributions include the taxes we pay and the taxes we administer for governments on behalf of our customers, employees, and third-party sellers. Amazon’s 2022 tax contributions include:

$2.2 billion in current federal income tax expense.

$6.2 billion in federal taxes that include employer payroll taxes, customs duties, and other taxes and fees.

$4.7 billion in state and local taxes of all types.

$25.1 billion in sales taxes we collected and remitted on behalf of states and localities throughout the U.S.

As we look to the future, Amazon—like most companies—continues to be affected by macro-economic trends and an uncertain economy. Throughout our evolution, we’ve weathered economic storms and know from experience that it’s important to be aware of the economic conditions around us and their impact on our customers. Despite a slower economy, however, we remain quite optimistic about the future of our company and our communities, and we will continue to invent to keep making our customers’ lives better and easier every day.

Learn more about Amazon’s global approach to tax.