How Amazon is supporting our communities, from access to education to affordable housing

We partner with local nonprofits to address critical social issues, using our infrastructure, ingenuity, and passion for innovation to build stronger communities where our employees live and work.
Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy says in our latest Community Impact Report: “When we invest in a community, we create new jobs at Amazon and among businesses that support those jobs, helping to generate economic benefits and vitality.” Beyond our job creation and investment efforts, “we also use our scale, technology, resources, and passion for invention to support underserved community members,” he adds.
As we continue to grow, so does our responsibility to the places we call home. Over the years, we’ve partnered with nonprofits across the U.S. to build more inclusive, just, and sustainable communities. We are providing access to tech education to underserved students, building affordable housing so working families can stay in their neighborhoods, using our logistics expertise for tackling food insecurity, and helping those affected by natural disasters.
Community Impact Report or checking out highlights from the report below.
Tackling food insecurity across our communitiesWe help ensure that underserved communities across the U.S. have access to the food they need.
- 85 million pounds of food donated to food banks, pantries, kitchens, and shelters through our partnership with Feeding America
- 23 million+ free meals delivered to families in more than 35 U.S. cities
- 30 million meals donated to local food banks and food rescue agencies by Whole Foods Market
Helping people when disaster strikesWe use our scale and logistics capabilities to quickly provide needed relief when communities around the world are in crisis.
- 20 million relief items donated to date
- 95 natural disasters responded to using Amazon’s logistics infrastructure and expertise
- 2 million relief products donated to support Ukrainian refugees
- $75 million donated to support relief efforts in Ukraine
Creating access to affordable housingWe believe people should have access to quality housing that they can afford. We’re working to address the affordable housing shortage that disproportionately impacts low-income and minority communities.
- $2 billion committed to create and preserve affordable housing in our communities
- 11,000+ affordable homes already funded or preserved
- $21 million dedicated to help real estate developers of color overcome barriers to entry through professional development
- 18,000 people supported by Amazon-funded affordable housing investments
- 22% increase in affordable housing in Arlington, Virginia
- 20% increase in affordable housing in Bellevue, Washington
Inspiring students and adult learners through tech educationWe recognize the transformative power of education. We are investing in programs and resources to help children, students in higher education, and adult learners unlock their potential.
- 600,000 students across 5,000 schools received computer science education through the Amazon Future Engineer program
- $22 million awarded in college scholarships for 550 students in the U.S.
- $11 million to help address students’ immediate needs, including access to school supplies, clothing, food, and shelter, to help them succeed
- 13 million people received AWS cloud skills training for free
Creating opportunities across the U.S.We’re proud of the positive impacts we make by creating great jobs for our employees. Our people keep our communities strong and growing.
- 1 million+ employees across 977 communities
- Free college education for our logistics employees
- $19+/hour average starting wage (more than twice the U.S. federal minimum wage) and full benefits like health care, 401(k) matching, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave
- 93% average compensation increase for graduates of Amazon Technical Academy—a program for Amazon employees to become software developers in nine months
- $1,350 average increase in median household income in counties with Amazon facilities
- 4,400 more new jobs on average in counties with Amazon facilities
Download Community Impact ReportsLearn about the impact we're making within the communities we call home. Click the links below to review full Community Impact Reports: