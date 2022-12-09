Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2022 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
North America
United States
About Amazon (English)
NewsCommunity

How Amazon is supporting our communities, from access to education to affordable housing

Written by Amazon Staff
3 min
 
Written by Amazon Staff
A photo of an Amazon delivery truck driver standing with their arms crossed, in front of a delivery van.
We partner with local nonprofits to address critical social issues, using our infrastructure, ingenuity, and passion for innovation to build stronger communities where our employees live and work.
Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy says in our latest Community Impact Report: “When we invest in a community, we create new jobs at Amazon and among businesses that support those jobs, helping to generate economic benefits and vitality.” Beyond our job creation and investment efforts, “we also use our scale, technology, resources, and passion for invention to support underserved community members,” he adds.

As we continue to grow, so does our responsibility to the places we call home. Over the years, we’ve partnered with nonprofits across the U.S. to build more inclusive, just, and sustainable communities. We are providing access to tech education to underserved students, building affordable housing so working families can stay in their neighborhoods, using our logistics expertise for tackling food insecurity, and helping those affected by natural disasters.
An infographic that shares a statistic from the Amazon Global Community Impact Report, which states, "$366 Million donated to tens of thousands of nonprofits in 2021".
Learn more in our Community Impact Report.
An infographic from the 2022 Community Impact Report that states, "23 Million+ free meals delivered to families in more than 35 U.S. cities."
An infographic from the 2022 Community Impact Report that states, "20 Million relief items donated in the aftermath of 95 disasters."
An infographic from the 2022 Community Impact Report that states, "1.6 billion+ invested to create and preserve over 11,000 affordable housing units."
An infographic from the 2022 Community Impact Report that states, "600,000 students across 5,000 schools received computer science education through the Amazon Future Engineer Program."
A statistic card from the Amazon Community Impact Report, which states, "4,400 more new jobs on average in counties with Amazon facilities".
Discover how Amazon creates opportunities and supports local communities by reading our Community Impact Report or checking out highlights from the report below.
PAGE OVERVIEW
Tackling food insecurity across our communities
  • TABLE OF CONTENTS
    Tackling food insecurity across our communities
  • Tackling food insecurity across our communities
  • Helping people when disaster strikes
  • Creating access to affordable housing
  • Inspiring students and adult learners through tech education
  • Creating opportunities across the U.S.
  • Download Community Impact Reports
We partner with local nonprofits to address critical social issues, using our infrastructure, ingenuity, and passion for innovation to build stronger communities where our employees live and work.
Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy says in our latest Community Impact Report: “When we invest in a community, we create new jobs at Amazon and among businesses that support those jobs, helping to generate economic benefits and vitality.” Beyond our job creation and investment efforts, “we also use our scale, technology, resources, and passion for invention to support underserved community members,” he adds.

As we continue to grow, so does our responsibility to the places we call home. Over the years, we’ve partnered with nonprofits across the U.S. to build more inclusive, just, and sustainable communities. We are providing access to tech education to underserved students, building affordable housing so working families can stay in their neighborhoods, using our logistics expertise for tackling food insecurity, and helping those affected by natural disasters.
An infographic that shares a statistic from the Amazon Global Community Impact Report, which states, "$366 Million donated to tens of thousands of nonprofits in 2021".
Learn more in our Community Impact Report.
An infographic from the 2022 Community Impact Report that states, "23 Million+ free meals delivered to families in more than 35 U.S. cities."
An infographic from the 2022 Community Impact Report that states, "20 Million relief items donated in the aftermath of 95 disasters."
An infographic from the 2022 Community Impact Report that states, "1.6 billion+ invested to create and preserve over 11,000 affordable housing units."
An infographic from the 2022 Community Impact Report that states, "600,000 students across 5,000 schools received computer science education through the Amazon Future Engineer Program."
A statistic card from the Amazon Community Impact Report, which states, "4,400 more new jobs on average in counties with Amazon facilities".
Discover how Amazon creates opportunities and supports local communities by reading our Community Impact Report or checking out highlights from the report below.
  • Tackling food insecurity across our communities
    A photo of four Amazon employees preparing boxes of food items for donation in a fulfillment center.
    We help ensure that underserved communities across the U.S. have access to the food they need.
    • 85 million pounds of food donated to food banks, pantries, kitchens, and shelters through our partnership with Feeding America
    • 23 million+ free meals delivered to families in more than 35 U.S. cities
    • 30 million meals donated to local food banks and food rescue agencies by Whole Foods Market
  • Helping people when disaster strikes
    A photo of a forklift in an Amazon fulfilment center, lifting boxes of supplies to be sent for disaster relief.
    We use our scale and logistics capabilities to quickly provide needed relief when communities around the world are in crisis.
    • 20 million relief items donated to date
    • 95 natural disasters responded to using Amazon’s logistics infrastructure and expertise
    • 2 million relief products donated to support Ukrainian refugees
    • $75 million donated to support relief efforts in Ukraine
  • Creating access to affordable housing
    A photo of community housing that Amazon has donated to.
    We believe people should have access to quality housing that they can afford. We’re working to address the affordable housing shortage that disproportionately impacts low-income and minority communities.
    • $2 billion committed to create and preserve affordable housing in our communities
    • 11,000+ affordable homes already funded or preserved
    • $21 million dedicated to help real estate developers of color overcome barriers to entry through professional development
    • 18,000 people supported by Amazon-funded affordable housing investments
    • 22% increase in affordable housing in Arlington, Virginia
    • 20% increase in affordable housing in Bellevue, Washington
  • Inspiring students and adult learners through tech education
    A photo of students operating a robot.
    We recognize the transformative power of education. We are investing in programs and resources to help children, students in higher education, and adult learners unlock their potential.
    • 600,000 students across 5,000 schools received computer science education through the Amazon Future Engineer program
    • $22 million awarded in college scholarships for 550 students in the U.S.
    • $11 million to help address students’ immediate needs, including access to school supplies, clothing, food, and shelter, to help them succeed
    • 13 million people received AWS cloud skills training for free
  • Creating opportunities across the U.S.
    A photo of an Amazon employee working on a robot in a fulfillment center.
    We’re proud of the positive impacts we make by creating great jobs for our employees. Our people keep our communities strong and growing.
    • 1 million+ employees across 977 communities
    • Free college education for our logistics employees
    • $19+/hour average starting wage (more than twice the U.S. federal minimum wage) and full benefits like health care, 401(k) matching, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave
    • 93% average compensation increase for graduates of Amazon Technical Academy—a program for Amazon employees to become software developers in nine months
    • $1,350 average increase in median household income in counties with Amazon facilities
    • 4,400 more new jobs on average in counties with Amazon facilities
  • Download Community Impact Reports
    Learn about the impact we're making within the communities we call home. Click the links below to review full Community Impact Reports:
Related Tags
CommunityHungerDisaster relief Housing equityEducation Job creation and investment
  • PAGE OVERVIEW
  • Tackling food insecurity across our communities
  • Helping people when disaster strikes
  • Creating access to affordable housing
  • Inspiring students and adult learners through tech education
  • Creating opportunities across the U.S.
  • Download Community Impact Reports
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se