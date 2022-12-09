How Amazon is supporting our communities, from access to education to affordable housing

Community Impact Report Learn more in our

Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy says in our latest: “When we invest in a community, we create new jobs at Amazon and among businesses that support those jobs, helping to generate economic benefits and vitality.” Beyond our job creation and investment efforts, “we also use our scale, technology, resources, and passion for invention to support underserved community members,” he adds.As we continue to grow, so does our responsibility to the places we call home. Over the years, we’ve partnered with nonprofits across the U.S. to build more inclusive, just, and sustainable communities. We are providing access to tech education to underserved students, building affordable housing so working families can stay in their neighborhoods, using our logistics expertise for tackling food insecurity, and helping those affected by natural disasters.Discover how Amazon creates opportunities and supports local communities by reading ouror checking out highlights from the report below.