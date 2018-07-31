Investing in the U.S.
$350+ billion
in U.S. investments, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees (2010 – 2019)
$315 billion
contributed to the U.S. GDP thanks to Amazon's investments (2010-2019) (estimate based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
$90 billionin U.S. investments in 2019 alone, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
2.7 millionjobs supported by Amazon
- 800,000 full- and part-time jobs directly created by Amazon in the U.S. (as of Q3 2020)
- 780,000+ jobs indirectly created by Amazon’s investments in areas like construction, logistics, and other professional services
- 1.1M jobs created by small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon.com
Updated October 2020
United States
Alabama
Economic impact
invested in Alabama (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Alabama—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Alabama (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Alabama that are growing their business with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com)
Amazon's investments in Alabama include:
- 1 Fulfillment and sortation center
- 2 Delivery stations
- 5 Whole Foods Market locations
Alaska
Economic impact
invested in Alaska (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Alaska's GDP thanks to Amazon's investments
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in South Carolina growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's investments in Alaska include:
- 1 Air hub
Arizona
Economic impact
invested in Arizona (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Arizona – and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Arizona that are growing their business with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's investments in Arizona include:
- 7 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 4 Delivery stations
- 1 Tech hub
- 1 Air hub
- 10 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 4-Star store
- 1 Prime Now hub
Arkansas
Economic impact
invested in Arkansas (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Arkansas—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Arkansas (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Arkansas that are growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s main investments in Arkansas include:
- 1 Delivery station
- 2 Whole Foods Market locations
California
Economic impact
invested in California (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in California—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in California growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in California include:
- 25 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 19 Delivery stations
- 3 Tech hubs
- 3 Air hubs
- 90 Whole Foods Market locations
- 4 Amazon Go stores
- 13 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 3 Amazon 4-Star stores
- 6 Amazon Books stores
- 12 Prime Now hubs
- 17 On-site solar locations
- Amazon Original series filmed in California include: Bosch, THEM, Goliath, Homecoming
Colorado
Economic impact
invested in Colorado (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Colorado's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and par-time jobs created in Colorado—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Colorado growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Colorado include:
- 4 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 4 Delivery stations
- 1 Tech hub
- 1 Air hub
- 19 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 4-Star store
- 1 Amazon Books store
- 1 Prime Now hub location
- 2 On-site solar locations
Connecticut
Economic impact
invested in Connecticut (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Connecticut—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Connecticut (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Connecticut growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Connecticut include:
- 3 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 1 Delivery station
- 1 Air hub
- 9 Whole Foods Market locations
- 2 On-site solar locations
Delaware
Economic impact
- 2 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 1 Delivery station
- 1 On-site solar location
Florida
Economic impact
invested in Florida (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Florida GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Florida—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Florida (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Florida growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Florida include:
- 7 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 16 Delivery stations
- 2 Air hubs
- 29 Whole Foods Market locations
- 4 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 3 Prime Now hubs
- 1 On-site solar locations
- Amazon Original series filmed in Florida: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Georgia
Economic impact
invested in Georgia (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Georgia—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Georgia growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Georgia include:
- 7 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 4 Delivery stations
- 1 Tech hub
- 1 Air hub
- 12 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Amazon Hub Locker+ location
- 2 Prime Now hub locations
Hawaii
Economic impact
invested in Hawaii (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Hawaii's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full and part-time jobs created in Hawaii—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Hawaii growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Hawaii include:
- 1 Air hub
- 4 Whole Foods Market locations
New Hampshire
Economic impact
invested in New Hampshire (2010 - 2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into New Hampshire's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in New Hampshire—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in New Hampshire (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in New Hampshire growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investment in New Hampshire includes:
- 2 Delivery stations
- 3 Whole Foods Market locations
Idaho
Economic impact
invested in Idaho (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Idaho's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Idaho—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Idaho (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Idaho growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s main investments in Idaho include:
- 1 Delivery station
- 1 Whole Foods Market location
- 1 Amazon Hub Locker+ location
Illinois
Economic impact
invested in Illinois (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Illinois' GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Illinois—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Illinois (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Illinois growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Illinois include:
- 9 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 8 Delivery stations
- 1 Tech hub
- 2 Air hubs
- 28 Whole Foods Market locations
- 7 Amazon Go store locations
- 6 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 1 Amazon 4-Star store
- 1 Amazon Books store
- 1 Prime Now hub location
- Amazon Original Series filmed in Illinois includes Utopia
Indiana
Economic impact
invested in Indiana (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Indiana—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Indiana growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Indiana include:
- 7 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 3 Delivery stations
- 5 Whole Foods Market locations
- 2 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 1 Prime Now hub location
- 1 Wind farm
Iowa
Economic impact
invested in Iowa (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Iowa—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Iowa (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in the state growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investment in Iowa includes:
- 1 Whole Foods Market location
Kansas
Economic impact
invested in Kansas (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Kansas' GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Kansas—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Kansas growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s main investments in Kansas include:
- 4 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 1 Delivery station
- 3 Whole Foods Market locations
Kentucky
Economic impact
invested in Kentucky (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to employees
added into Kentucky's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Kentucky—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Kentucky growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Kentucky include:
- 10 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 2 Delivery stations
- 1 Customer service center
- 1 Air hub
- 2 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Amazon Hub Locker+ location
Louisiana
Economic impact
invested in Louisiana (2010-2019) including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Louisiana's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Louisiana—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Louisiana growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Louisiana include:
- 3 Delivery stations
- 7 Whole Foods Market locations
Maine
Economic impact
invested in Maine (2010-2019) including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Maine's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Maine—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Maine (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Maine growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investment in Maine includes:
- 1 Whole Foods Market location
Maryland
Economic impact
invested in Maryland (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Maryland's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Maryland—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Maryland growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s main investments in Maryland include:
- 5 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 3 Delivery stations
- 1 Air hub
- 10 Whole Foods Market locations
- 2 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 1 Amazon Books store
- 1 Prime Now hub location
- 4 On-site solar locations
Massachusetts
Economic impact
invested in Massachusetts (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Massachusetts' GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Massachusetts—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Massachusetts growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Massachusetts include:
- 2 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 4 Delivery stations
- 1 Tech hub
- 32 Whole Foods Market locations
- 2 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 1 Amazon 4-Star store
- 2 Amazon Books stores
- 1 On-site solar location
Michigan
Economic impact
invested in Michigan (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Michigan's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Michigan—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Michigan growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Michigan include:
- 4 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 4 Delivery stations
- 1 Tech hub
- 7 Whole Foods Market locations
- 2 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
Minnesota
Economic impact
invested in Minnesota (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Minnesota's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full-and part-time jobs created in Minnesota—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Minnesota growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Minnesota include:
- 3 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 2 Delivery stations
- 1 Tech hub
- 1 Air hub
- 7 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Prime Now hub
Mississippi
Economic impact
invested in Mississippi (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Mississippi—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Mississippi (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Mississippi growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investment in Mississippi includes:
- 1 Fulfillment and sortation center
- 1 Whole Foods Market location
Missouri
Economic impact
invested in Missouri (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Missouri—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Missouri growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investment in Missouri includes:
- 2 Fulfillment and sortation center
- 1 Delivery station
- 4 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Air hub
Montana
Economic impact
Nebraska
Economic impact
invested in Nebraska (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Nebraska—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Nebraska (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Nebraska growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investment in Nebraska includes:
- 1 Delivery station
- 2 Whole Foods Market locations
Nevada
Economic impact
invested in Nevada (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Nevada—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Nevada (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Nevada growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Nevada include:
- 5 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 1 Delivery station
- 5 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Amazon Pop-Up store
- 4 On-site solar locations
New Jersey
Economic impact
invested in New Jersey (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into New Jersey's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in New Jersey—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in New Jersey growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in New Jersey include:
- 14 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 3 Delivery stations
- 21 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Amazon Hub Locker+ location
- 1 Amazon Books store
- 9 On-site solar locations
New Mexico
Economic impact
invested in New Mexico (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in New Mexico—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in New Mexico (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in New Mexico growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investment in New Mexico includes:
- 3 Whole Foods Market locations
New York
Economic impact
invested in New York (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into New York GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in New York—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in New York growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in New York include:
- 2 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 4 Delivery stations
- 1 Tech hub
- 1 Air hub
- 23 Whole Foods Market locations
- 8 Amazon Go locations
- 2 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 1 Amazon 4-Star store location
- 2 Amazon Books store locations
- 2 Prime Now hub locations
- Amazon Original series filmed in New York include Making the Cut, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Hunters
North Carolina
Economic impact
invested in North Carolina (2010-2019) including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in North Carolina—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in North Carolina growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in North Carolina include:
- 5 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 3 Delivery stations
- 1 Air hub
- 15 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Amazon Hub Locker+ location
- 2 Prime Now hubs
- 1 Wind farm
North Dakota
Economic impact
invested in North Dakota (2010-2019) including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in North Dakota—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in North Dakota growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Ohio
Economic impact
invested in Ohio (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Ohio's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Ohio—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Ohio growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s main investments in Ohio include:
- 7 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 6 Delivery stations
- 1 Air hub
- 12 Whole Foods Market locations
- 4 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 1 Wind farm
Oklahoma
Economic impact
invested in Oklahoma (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Oklahoma—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Oklahoma growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s main investments in Oklahoma include:
- 2 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 2 Delivery stations
- 3 Whole Foods Market locations
Oregon
Economic impact
invested in Oregon (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Oregon—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Oregon growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s main investments in Oregon include:
- 4 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 1 Delivery station
- 1 Tech hub
- 1 Air hub
- 10 Whole Foods Market locations
- 4 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 1 Amazon Books store
- 1 Prime Now hub
Pennsylvania
Economic impact
invested in Pennsylvania (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Pennsylvania's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Pennsylvania—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Pennsylvania growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Pennsylvania include:
- 14 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 7 Delivery stations
- 1 Tech hub
- 1 Air hub
- 15 Whole Foods Market locations
- 4 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
Rhode Island
Economic impact
invested in Rhode Island (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Rhode Island's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Rhode Island—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Rhode Island (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Rhode Island growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Rhode Island include:
- 1 Delivery station
- 3 Whole Foods Market locations
South Carolina
Economic impact
invested in South Carolina (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in South Carolina—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in South Carolina growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazons main investments in South Carolina include:
- 3 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 3 Delivery stations
- 5 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Amazon Hub Locker+ location
South Dakota
Economic impact
invested in South Dakota (2010-2019) including infrastructure and compensation for our employees
added into South Dakota's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in South Dakota growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Tennessee
Economic impact
invested in Tennessee (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Tennessee—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Tennessee (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Tennessee growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Tennessee include:
- Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville
- 7 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 2 Delivery stations
- 6 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Amazon Books store
- 1 Prime Now hub
Texas
Economic impact
invested in Texas (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Texas—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Texas (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Texas growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Texas include:
- 17 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 10 Delivery stations
- 3 Tech hubs
- 4 Air hubs
- 35 Whole Foods Market locations
- 10 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 1 Amazon 4-Star store
- 1 Amazon Books store
- 5 Prime Now hubs
- 1 Wind farm
- 7 On-site solar locations
- Amazon Original series filmed in Texas: Panic
Utah
Economic impact
invested in Utah (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Utah's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Utah – and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in Utah (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Utah growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Utah include:
- 2 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 1 Delivery station
- 4 Whole Foods Market locations
Vermont
Economic impact
invested in Vermont (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added to Vermont's GDP thanks to Amazon's investments
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Vermont growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Virginia
Economic impact
invested in Virginia (2010-2019), including infrastructure, and compensation to our employees
added into state GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Virginia—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in South Carolina growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s main investments in Virginia include:
- 7 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 4 Delivery stations
- 3 Prime Now Hubs
- 2 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 14 Whole Foods Market locations
Washington
Economic impact
invested in Washington (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Washington's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Washington—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Washington growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s investments in Washington include:
- 7 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 4 Delivery stations
- 1 Customer service center
- 1 Air hub
- 11 Whole Foods Market locations
- 5 Amazon Go locations
- 6 Amazon Hub Locker+ locations
- 1 Amazon 4-Star store
- 2 Amazon Books stores
- 2 Prime Now hub locations
West Virginia
Economic impact
invested in West Virginia (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into West Virginia's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in West Virginia—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in West Virginia growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon’s main investments in West Virginia include:
- 1 Customer service center
Wisconsin
Economic impact
invested in Wisconsin (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Wisconsin's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
full- and part-time jobs created in Wisconsin—and we continue to hire
indirect jobs created on top of our direct hires in the state (based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Wisconsin growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile
Amazon's main investments in Wisconsin include:
- 2 Fulfillment and sortation centers
- 1 Delivery station
- 3 Whole Foods Market locations
- 1 Amazon Hub Locker+ location
- 1 Prime Now Hub
Wyoming
Economic impact
invested in Wyoming (2010-2019), including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
added into Wyoming's GDP thanks to Amazon investments
small and medium business sellers and independent authors in Wyoming growing their businesses with Amazon
charitable organizations that Amazon customers can support simply by shopping on AmazonSmile