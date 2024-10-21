Jason Lively spent 14 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. After a decade of appeals, he received a call from his legal team saying he was going to be let out of prison. Amazon helped Jason’s legal team build his exoneration case. After being released Jason said, “How do you say ‘thank you’ to somebody that has given you your family, your sister, your brother, your kids, your wife, your mother? That’s what they gave me. They gave me a future. Not only that, they continue to look out for me, for nothing. They treated me that good.”