Who We Are / Public Policy

Competition

Since its inception, Amazon has been expanding choice for shoppers and sellers alike. Amazon’s investments and innovations in the retail industry increase competition, improve selection, lower prices, and broaden the ways sellers reach customers.
Our position

The retail industry around the world is extraordinarily competitive. Customers shop across many retailers every day, in every format, and 85% of purchasing still occurs in physical stores. At Amazon, we know that to compete we must continually innovate on behalf of our customers.

By staying focused on innovation to benefit customers, we enhance customer experiences—not only in our stores—but across the industry as we chart the way for other retailers to adopt similar innovations. For example, when Amazon became the first retailer to open its store to third-party sellers to sell alongside Amazon’s own offerings, other retailers followed suit, increasing selection and competitive pricing for all customers. And as Amazon built out its fulfillment network to deliver products quickly, other major retailers began investing in their own logistics networks to enhance customer service. Amazon has invested billions in innovations to support our third-party selling partners, creating a remarkable record of success for sellers on Amazon.

With so many options for customers to choose from, remaining competitive in the retail industry requires earning the trust of customers every day. Amazon will continue to innovate and raise the standards for service and convenience for customers and small and medium-sized businesses that sell in Amazon's store.
Amazon’s Buy with Prime launches new offerings to help sellers increase sales and attract more shoppers
Sellers participating in Buy with Prime can now utilize new marketing solutions to increase sales and help attract more engaged shoppers to their brand’s store.
Read more
Amazon is supporting small businesses by thinking big
What Congress can do to help small businesses succeed.
Read more
