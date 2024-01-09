Health Care
We want to make what should be easy, easier, in health care.
Our position
At Amazon, we are focused on delivering choice, convenience, and continuity of care. Patients should have agency just like any other customer, and that requires choice—choice of health care services, choice of ways to access care, price transparency, and more. Convenience is important because it’s central to making what should be easy, easier, and if it’s easy, people will engage. Getting people to engage more in their health is the best way to get better outcomes. And we believe everyone needs and deserves the continuity of care that comes with having an ongoing relationship with a primary care provider.
Policies that empower patients with choice, convenience, and continuity of care can improve the entire health care experience. That’s why we support policies that increase patient choice, such as message-based care, price transparency, and digital-forward tools to help customers effectively manage their care.
We also support policies that make health care more convenient by reducing the time customers spend seeking care, like telehealth and home delivery of medications. We also advocate for policies that enable continuity of care by removing barriers so customers can treat their everyday health concerns wherever they are, at any time of day, such as increased access to primary care provided by nurses and physician associates.
Introducing Amazon Clinic, a virtual health service that delivers convenient, affordable care for common conditionsAmazon Clinic will operate in 32 states and provide virtual care for more than 20 common health conditions, such as allergies, acne, and hair loss.
The new offering makes it easier for customers to discover and enroll in the digital health benefits available through their employer or insurance plan for conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.
With Amazon Clinic, customers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. can receive convenient, affordable, and trusted care from the comfort of home.
Prime members get high-quality, convenient care from One Medical, including 24/7 on-demand virtual care nationwide and easy-to-schedule office visits at any of One Medical’s hundreds of locations across the U.S.—all while saving $100 on the annual membership fee.
Introducing RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy, a $5 prescription subscription that helps Prime members who take multiple medications save time and moneyIn addition to all the savings, convenience, and entertainment they already enjoy, Prime members can now receive all of their eligible generic medications for just $5 a month and have them delivered free to their door. Medications that treat more than 80 common conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety, and acid reflux, are included in the RxPass subscription.
Together, Amazon and One Medical will help more people get better care, when and how they need it. For a limited time, One Medical membership is available to new U.S. customers for $144 (28% discount) for the first year—the equivalent of only $12 per month.
Amazon Pharmacy patients can now automatically receive coupon savings on eligible medication purchasesWe’re helping patients save time and money on the prescription medications they need.
Customers in College Station, Texas, can now get their medications delivered in 60 minutes or less via drone.
Whether it’s finding telehealth through Amazon Clinic, choosing primary care through One Medical, or getting affordable medications at Amazon Pharmacy, we’re committed to creating better health outcomes through improving access and engagement. Download our one-pager to learn more about Amazon Health Services.