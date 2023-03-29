For the millions of people in America managing chronic conditions, navigating the accessibility and cost of their medications can be dizzying. Challenging conditions like diabetes, obesity, and asthma often require newer, branded therapies to enable a better and healthier future. Yet these transformative medicines can be prohibitively expensive for patients. That’s why we’re making it easier for patients to afford these medicines with coupons on Amazon Pharmacy, a new feature that automatically applies manufacturer-sponsored coupons directly to an eligible patient’s order.

To reduce out-of-pocket costs, some drug manufacturers offer coupons on their brand-name medications. However, unless a patient knows to ask, these discounts can be hard to find—a recent study found patients only used manufacturer-sponsored coupons 15% of the time they were available to them.1 Even once coupons are found, a patient faces a tedious, confusing process that involves searching online, downloading forms, enrolling in a program, or having to call the drug manufacturer directly. We believe it should be much easier for patients to find and afford clinical solutions.

That’s why we’re pleased to work with GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk, and Dexcom to integrate coupons for their brand-name medications—including Trelegy, AUVI-Q, Wegovy, G6 and G7 continuous glucose monitoring systems, and more—directly into the checkout experience on the Amazon Pharmacy website and app. Now, eligible patients can seamlessly access savings on novel, brand-name therapies for the treatment of diabetes, asthma, emphysema, obesity, and other conditions. Amazon Pharmacy will automatically apply these coupons at checkout when eligible, meaning patients no longer have the burden of finding and applying coupons, and can focus on managing their care. No clipping, clicking, or downloading.

Automatic savings from manufacturer-sponsored coupons is one more way Amazon Pharmacy is providing selection, value, and convenience for patients who need prescription medications. When not using a coupon, Prime members can also access the Prime prescription savings benefit. This enables discounts of up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand-name medications at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, including Amazon Pharmacy, when paying without insurance.2 Patients can also save time and money by enrolling in RxPass, a new Prime membership benefit that offers access to unlimited eligible prescription medications for only $5 per month, including free shipping.3 Amazon Pharmacy also accepts most insurance plans, provides free delivery, and connects patients 24/7 with a pharmacist.

Introducing RxPass: Amazon Pharmacy launches a new $5 prescription subscription for Prime members In addition to all the savings, convenience, and entertainment they already enjoy, Prime members can now receive all of their eligible generic medications for just $5 a month and have them delivered free to their door. Medications that treat more than 80 common conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety, and acid reflux, are included in the RxPass subscription. Read more

We at Amazon Pharmacy are hopeful that this new feature will both improve the patient experience and connect people with more affordable access to the medicines they need to better manage their health. We will continue to add more coupon selection over time, helping more patients save time and money.

Learn more about coupons on Amazon Pharmacy.

FAQs How can I access coupons on Amazon Pharmacy? pharmacy.amazon.com/coupons Eligible coupons will be automatically applied during the checkout process, with no action required from patients to redeem. If a coupon can be used with insurance, it will be applied and reduce a patient’s final copay price. For more information about available coupons on Amazon Pharmacy, visit

Why are only a handful of coupons available now? Coupons available on Amazon Pharmacy connect patients with savings provided by drug manufacturers. We will continue to work with manufacturers to add more coupon selection over time.

Are there restrictions on the coupons? RxPass Prime prescription savings benefit Yes, there are some restrictions. Coupons may work in connection with your insurance, but whether a particular medication is covered under your insurance plan depends on your insurance provider. Coupons cannot be applied in addition toor the. Additionally, patients who are eligible to receive benefits from any state or federal health care program, such as Medicare, Medicaid, or Medicare Part D, cannot use manufacturer-sponsored coupons at this time.

Where can I find more information about coupons? pharmacy.amazon.com/coupons To learn more, visit

1 Commonwealth Massachusetts Health Policy Commission Prescription Drug Coupon Study (2020)

2, 3 RXPASS AND THE PRIME PRESCRIPTION SAVINGS BENEFIT ARE NOT INSURANCE. See RxPass Terms of Use and Prime prescription savings Terms of Use. Administered by Inside Rx, LLC.