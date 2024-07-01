Page overview
Effortless shopping, personalized Prime Day deals
Looking for deals on items that have your name written all over them? This Prime Day, Amazon is rolling out over 40 personalized deals experiences, making it easier for you to find deals you’ll love. Available from the homepage and across the Amazon store, you can shop millions of deals with our personalized deals experiences including “Recommended deals for you,” “Deals related to items you saved,” and “Deals you might like”.
Ever find yourself browsing on Prime Day, finding deals you love, but then getting distracted and forgetting to add to cart? Well, Amazon's Keep Shopping For feature has got your back. This tool will help you stay on top of the deals for products you've already been eyeing even if you forget to save them to a List or Add to Cart.
Here's how it works: App users, simply tap on a featured product within Keep Shopping For, or go to the "Me" tab, where your previously viewed items will be neatly organized into categories like "Running shoes," "Bluetooth headphones," and "Home & Kitchen." If you're logged in on a browser, just head to the top of the Amazon homepage, and you'll see Keep Shopping For.
Looking to buy any items that you’ve ordered before? On Prime Day, you can conveniently find your previously-purchased items, as well as similar products that are on deal with the Buy Again deals feed.
When you’re logged into your Amazon account on a desktop, select Buy Again to find your previous orders plus deals related to your past purchases in one place. And to access Buy Again in the Amazon Shopping app, tap the “Me” tab from the bottom of the navigation bar.
Amazon Lists are a great way to keep track of the items you want most. During Prime Day, if an item saved to your Lists is on deal, it will be sorted into a deals tab, making it easy to find the best prices on items you’ve been eyeing.
In the Amazon Shopping app, access your Lists by tapping the “Me” tab. And if you’re logged into your Amazon account on a desktop, all you have to do is hover over the “Account & Lists” menu at the top of the page to find “Your Lists.”
Finding new products should be fun! Enter Amazon’s in-app shopping feeds, Inspire and Shop by Interest. On Prime Day, these experiences offer a quick and engaging way to help you discover personalized and top-trending deals across a broad range of categories via shoppable videos and photos from influencers, other customers, and brands.
Getting started is easy. Just tap the Play icon at the bottom of the Amazon Shopping app to access Inspire and once you’re in the Inspire feed, select the four squares in the upper right-hand corner to find Shop by Interest.
Pro tip: During Prime Day, look for videos featuring Prime Day deals that you can shop directly from the Homepage on the Amazon Shopping app.
Want to try something on before you buy it? You can do just that with Amazon’s Virtual Try-On feature, which uses augmented reality to help you visualize how a new pair of sneakers or sunglasses will look on you, in real time, wherever you are.
The feature is available on thousands of items from hundreds of brands, including adidas, New Balance, Ray-Ban, and more. Plus, using Amazon’s Compare feature within the Virtual Try-On experience, you can try on different color variations of shoes on your left and right feet simultaneously to seamlessly compare options.
Sometimes, you might feel the need to hold a product in your hands to know whether it will work for you. Amazon's View in 3D shopping feature, available on hundreds of thousands of sought-after footwear, eyewear, and handbag styles, let’s you do that on your device screen—providing an in-hand like experience to help you inspect a product at your leisure and determine whether it’s right for you.
Using View in 3D, you can see a 3D model of a given product and rotate, pinch, and zoom to see it from all angles and in great detail.
Not sure what size to order? Don’t worry—Amazon has developed a deep learning-based algorithm that can help you find your best-fitting size in any style of clothing. Amazon’s Size Recommendations use AI and machine learning models to suggest a size that’s just right for you on each product’s detail page.
You can also use Amazon’s AI-generated Fit Review Highlights to get personalized size guidance. Amazon creates a review highlight for every customer. This is based on your recommended size, and suggests whether you should size up or down in a particular style using information from reviews left by customers who have purchased the item in the same size.