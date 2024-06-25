Lee este artículo en español.
Prime Day is returning for the 10th time in July! Customers around the world can save big this summer during the Prime member-exclusive shopping event, happening July 16 and 17.
During Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 event, Prime members have access to great deals on products from top brands and small businesses across more than 35 categories including electronics, kitchen, beauty, and apparel.
With fast, free delivery on millions of deals, Prime members will save time and money stocking up on essentials for the upcoming school year. We know our members love savings, and we work hard to bring deals on new and popular brands you can only shop on Amazon for this year’s event. Prime saves members money every day with exclusive deals, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment.
Read on for seven tips, tricks, and features that'll help you find great deals, earn additional savings, and get more out of your purchases during Prime Day 2024.

1.
Make sure you're a Prime member
Of course, the most important step to take in securing Prime Day deals is to sign up for a Prime membership, if you don’t already have one. Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial (available to select, eligible customers) at Amazon Prime—and don’t forget to check if you qualify for a discounted membership.

2.
Set deal notifications
Don’t miss out on great deals. Prime members can subscribe to receive deal-alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All members have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and July 17 to create deal alerts. Once the event begins, members will receive push notifications on available deals they’ve subscribed to.

3.
Get help from Alexa
Keeping track of deals on your favorite products can be tricky. Fortunately, Alexa can help. Alexa can proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for eligible items you’ve saved to a Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later.

When this feature is enabled, you’ll see a yellow ring light or a pop-up notification on your Echo device, when there is a deal available. You can ask Alexa to remind you about the deal when it goes live, or ask Alexa to make the purchase when the deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”

4.
Download the Amazon app
If you haven't already, download the Amazon Shopping app for quick access to the latest deals. The app also makes it easier to check in on your order status and get customer support.

5.
Know your options for returns
We understand customers can spend a lot of time making purchase decisions, and we’re committed to helping them find the right product for their needs. We offer free product support to customers once an item is purchased; helping with product setup, product use, or troubleshooting issues. We know that in some cases, customers need to make a return, and when that happens, we offer free, convenient returns on most items delivered in the U.S. Customers can choose from a list of convenient return options at more than 8,000 locations in the U.S..

6.
Shop Buy with Prime deals
You can even save big during Prime Day when you shop beyond Amazon.com. Thanks to the Prime benefit Buy with Prime, you can shop exclusive Prime Day offers beyond Amazon.com on select brands’ websites. Visit the Buy with Prime page to discover deals.

7.
Take advantage of personalized shopping experiences
Amazon makes it easier for Prime members to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations based on past purchases, browsing history, and items saved to their Lists. By using fun features like Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app and Shop by Interest, you can also discover deals and explore products with shoppable photos and videos created by influencers, other customers, and brands.

Learn everything you need to know about Prime Day—Amazon’s biggest deal event of the year, exclusively for Prime members, starting July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and running through July 17.