CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores Doug Herrington shares how employees deliver one of the biggest shopping events of the year.
It takes an incredible array of people, skills, and passions to bring the Amazon magic to life—and there's really no better time to see it all come together than Prime Day.
Prime Day is one of those occasions that reminds Amazon employees that they can’t work in silos if they want to create a great experience for customers. It takes the effort of many teams across Amazon, coordinating and working together to pull off one of our biggest shopping events of the year.
That means everybody from our category managers talking to vendors, our website teams getting ready for increased traffic, to our promotions teams preparing deals for the customers. And of course, our fulfillment teams, who get all of the inventory in the system and ramp up our picking and shipping capabilities.
This year, on our 10th Prime Day, I’m incredibly proud and thankful for the Amazon employees around the world who serve our customers every day. You bring our culture to life, and it’s amazing to see it in action on days like today (and really, every day of the year).
Years ago, I remember hearing Jeff Bezos answer the question, “What is it that makes Amazon so special?” He said the secret sauce of Amazon is our unique culture and he boiled it down to four characteristics.
- We are customer obsessed. We start with our customers and work backwards. We make decisions based on what is going to earn and keep their trust. We listen intently to our customers’ feedback and, more importantly, their complaints. And every day, we work hard to make their lives better.
- We have a passion for innovation. We eagerly invent on behalf of our customers. We’re not afraid to pioneer and we’re not afraid to fail. We're always pushing because we're not satisfied with the status quo. For example, right now, there’s hardly a team at Amazon that isn’t building something leveraging generative AI technology.
- We are long-term oriented. When we think about our customers, it’s never about a single transaction. It’s always about our long-term relationship with them. And we’ll do a lot to recover a customer if we’ve let them down because we care deeply about earning their trust for many years to come. (It’s why I’m particularly proud we’re delivering our 10th Prime Day to customers this year.)
- We are committed to operational excellence. When we make incredible promises to our customer every day, we have to be excellent. And we are. We are focused on making our teams better, faster, and safer every day. I see it every time I’m in the field—our teams are constantly looking for ways to invent and simplify their processes, eliminate defects, and improve safety in an effort to ensure we’re delivering a great experience for our customers.
I see these characteristics on display across all our teams, especially at the 100+ Operations sites I’ve had the privilege of visiting over the past two years. I'm grateful to the Amazon employees around the world for their contributions that make Amazon a special place to shop for our customers. Wishing everyone a very happy Prime Day!