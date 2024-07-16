We are customer obsessed . We start with our customers and work backwards. We make decisions based on what is going to earn and keep their trust. We listen intently to our customers’ feedback and, more importantly, their complaints. And every day, we work hard to make their lives better.

We have a passion for innovation . We eagerly invent on behalf of our customers. We’re not afraid to pioneer and we’re not afraid to fail. We're always pushing because we're not satisfied with the status quo. For example, right now, there’s hardly a team at Amazon that isn’t building something leveraging generative AI technology .

We are long-term oriented . When we think about our customers, it’s never about a single transaction. It’s always about our long-term relationship with them. And we’ll do a lot to recover a customer if we’ve let them down because we care deeply about earning their trust for many years to come. (It’s why I’m particularly proud we’re delivering our 10th Prime Day to customers this year.)