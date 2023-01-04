Back to Amazon
Who We Are / Public Policy

Counterfeits

We support and lobby for U.S. federal policies that make intellectual property violations crimes with meaningful penalties, and for law enforcement to have resources to appropriately prosecute these crimes.
View of cargo containers at a shipping port
Our position

Counterfeit is one of the few crimes specifically prohibited by the U.S. Constitution, yet bad actors are undeterred and continue to push their products through online and physical stores, harming both consumers and the retail companies that serve them.

In 2021, Amazon invested over $900 million and had more than 12,000 employees fighting fraud and abuse, including counterfeit. In 2021, we stopped over 2.5 million attempts to create new selling accounts, preventing these bad actors from publishing even a single product for sale. This is down from over 6 million attempts the prior year.

Amazon supports and lobbies for U.S. federal policies that make intellectual property violations crimes with meaningful penalties, and for law enforcement to have resources to appropriately prosecute these crimes. We also support a requirement that every package imported into the U.S. clearly identify the person or entity responsible for shipping the product.
Learn more about our commitment to stop counterfeiters
The United States Capitol, against a bright blue sky with fluffy clouds. A U.S. flag flaps in the wind in the foreground.
Amazon supports the U.S. House version of the INFORM Act
Customer trust is central to everything we do at Amazon. To that end, we strongly support legislative efforts to stop bad actors from harming consumers, including increasing penalties against online criminals and providing greater resources for law enforcement.
Read more
Our services
  • An Amazon Project Zero logo on a black and gray background

    Amazon Project Zero

    Project Zero leverages the combined strengths of Amazon and brands to drive counterfeits to zero.

    Read more
  • A smiling woman, slightly out of focus, stands behind an open shipping box emblazoned with the Amazon logo, which is resting on her kitchen table.

    Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit

    Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit works with brands, law enforcement, and customers across the globe to stop bad actors and to hold them accountable.

    Read more
  • An Amazon customer smiles as they unbox a package on their couch.

    Transparency

    Transparency is a product serialization service that helps identify individual units and proactively prevent counterfeits from reaching customers.
    Read more
