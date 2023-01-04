Counterfeits

Our position



Counterfeit is one of the few crimes specifically prohibited by the U.S. Constitution, yet bad actors are undeterred and continue to push their products through online and physical stores, harming both consumers and the retail companies that serve them.



In 2021, Amazon invested over $900 million and had more than 12,000 employees fighting fraud and abuse, including counterfeit. In 2021, we stopped over 2.5 million attempts to create new selling accounts, preventing these bad actors from publishing even a single product for sale. This is down from over 6 million attempts the prior year.



Amazon supports and lobbies for U.S. federal policies that make intellectual property violations crimes with meaningful penalties, and for law enforcement to have resources to appropriately prosecute these crimes. We also support a requirement that every package imported into the U.S. clearly identify the person or entity responsible for shipping the product.