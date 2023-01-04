Counterfeits
We support and lobby for U.S. federal policies that make intellectual property violations crimes with meaningful penalties, and for law enforcement to have resources to appropriately prosecute these crimes.
Our position
Counterfeit is one of the few crimes specifically prohibited by the U.S. Constitution, yet bad actors are undeterred and continue to push their products through online and physical stores, harming both consumers and the retail companies that serve them.
In 2021, Amazon invested over $900 million and had more than 12,000 employees fighting fraud and abuse, including counterfeit. In 2021, we stopped over 2.5 million attempts to create new selling accounts, preventing these bad actors from publishing even a single product for sale. This is down from over 6 million attempts the prior year.
Amazon supports and lobbies for U.S. federal policies that make intellectual property violations crimes with meaningful penalties, and for law enforcement to have resources to appropriately prosecute these crimes. We also support a requirement that every package imported into the U.S. clearly identify the person or entity responsible for shipping the product.
Learn more about our commitment to stop counterfeiters
A year after its launch, the Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit highlights successes and outlines how government and business can work together to hold counterfeiters accountable.
Dharmesh Mehta, vice president, Worldwide Selling Partner Services, shares Amazon's annual Brand Protection Report.
Amazon helps resolve personal injury and property damage claims up to $1 million. The longstanding A-to-z Guarantee protects you when you buy items that are sold and fulfilled by a third-party seller.
Amazon supports the U.S. House version of the INFORM Act
Customer trust is central to everything we do at Amazon. To that end, we strongly support legislative efforts to stop bad actors from harming consumers, including increasing penalties against online criminals and providing greater resources for law enforcement.
Our services
Project Zero leverages the combined strengths of Amazon and brands to drive counterfeits to zero.
Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit works with brands, law enforcement, and customers across the globe to stop bad actors and to hold them accountable.
Transparency is a product serialization service that helps identify individual units and proactively prevent counterfeits from reaching customers.